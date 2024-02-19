We asked dermatologists about the best makeup for sensitive skin — here are their 31 top picks

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

Curating a skin care routine that works with your skin type can be a lengthy process, but it’s equally important to think about the makeup products you put on your face — especially when you have sensitive skin. There are so many ingredients that can trigger irritation, and with terms like “clean” and “hypoallergenic” flooding the market, it can be extremely confusing trying to figure out what can and can’t work for your skin.

“It’s important to remember that all skin is different, and what irritates some people with sensitive skin may not irritate others,” explains Dr. Geeta Yadav, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Facet Dermatology in Toronto. “The best way to know if a product will irritate your skin is to determine which ingredients you’re not compatible with and avoid buying products containing those ingredients.”

Unfortunately, when it comes to makeup there’s no definitive guide to what will inflame your skin. However, Dr. Gloria Lin, a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City shares that there are a number of ingredients that are more likely to cause irritation, including fragrances, alcohol, dyes and preservatives like formaldehyde and parabens. “In general, it may be better to use products with fewer ingredients to decrease the likelihood of a reaction,” she adds. “Since everyone’s skin is unique, products that work for one person might not be appropriate for someone else, so trial and error is part of the normal process.”

Beauty terms to look out for

Some marketing terms can make consumers feel like products are safe for sensitive skin, but that isn’t always the case. For example, while the term “dermatologist-tested” may make you feel more comfortable with incorporating a product into your routine, Lin reveals that this phrase is not strictly regulated. “Typically, it means that at least one dermatologist tested the product, but there are no rules regarding meeting a specific goal or end point, so it does not necessarily mean this was tested specifically for sensitive skin.”

Fragrance-free is another term that’s a little deceiving. “For those with sensitive skin, it can be helpful to look for fragrance-free labeling,” Lin says, as fragrance is a very common irritant. “However, It is important to note that ‘unscented’ is not the same as fragrance-free because masking fragrance could still be used to get rid of a particular smell,” she adds.

The latest buzzword seems to be hypoallergenic, and while good in theory, Lin explains that this term is currently not regulated by the FDA. “In addition, ‘clean’ or ‘natural’ does not mean that a product is hypoallergenic but usually refers to the source of where the ingredient is obtained or the actual manufacturing process, so it is not allergen or irritant-free either.”

One term that does have research behind it in the sensitive skin space is mineral makeup. “Mineral makeup typically contains ingredients like zinc oxide, titanium, iron oxide and mica. Since these are natural substances that are mined from the earth, they do not contain irritating ingredients like fragrances, preservatives or dyes,” says Lin. However, Yadav tacks on that “being labeled as ‘mineral’ is not necessarily a sign that it will be compatible with your skin.”

“Other labeling to look for would be the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance or SkinSafe as these products have undergone a more stringent vetting process in order to have this labeling,” adds Lin.

What to do if you have a reaction to makeup

Our experts agree that if you experience an adverse reaction to any product, you should immediately stop using it and wash your face to calm the reaction. “If you reacted to something that you’ve previously used without issue, try buying a new bottle or tube before determining if it’s not for you anymore — sometimes, a reaction can be caused by contamination or bacteria (make sure your brushes are clean, too!),” says Yadav. “If you’re not sure which formula in your routine was the culprit, I’d recommend doing an ‘elimination diet’, testing each of your products individually to find which one caused the problem, then removing it from your routine.”

The fact of the matter is it takes a bit of trial and error to discover what works with your skin. That said, after consulting with our experts, we compiled a list of dermatologist- and makeup artist-backed makeup products that are extremely gentle and suitable for sensitive skin. The formulations below bridge the gap between makeup and skin care and are filled with nourishing ingredients to soothe and hydrate so you can look good and feel confident.

Best mascara for sensitive skin

Clinique High Impact Zero Gravity Mascara





Ulta

When celebrity makeup artist Billie Gene is working with clients who have sensitive skin and eyes, she relies on this ophthalmologist-tested, fragrance-free formula. “The tubing formula makes it extremely gentle and easy to remove,” she says. While many tubing mascaras primarily build length, the curved brush on this also boosts lift, enhancing the lashes’ curl too.



$28 at Ulta

Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara





Yadav admits that finding sensitive skin-friendly mascaras that produce bold results are hard to come by, though this formula is a diamond in the rough. “Thrive Causemetics was developed for those with compromised immune systems and is safe for sensitive skin and eyes,” she says. “This mascara in particular delivers seriously dramatic lashes thanks to a unique tubing formula that won’t smear or run (which increases your risk of sensitivity to an eye product!)”



$25 at Thrive Causemetics

Tower 28 MakeWaves Mascara





More often than not, clean mascaras offer natural definition rather than falsie-level effects — that’s not the case with this drama-enhancing formula. Infused with castor oil to condition and a unique Aquaflex technology to hold a curl, this eye-opening mascara has left people asking me if I’m wearing fake eyelashes. It also happens to be one of celebrity makeup artist Kelli Anne Sewell’s favorites because it comes in brown, a rarity for clean formulas.



$20 at Sephora

Almay Thickening Mascara





Amazon

Say so long to flakes and clumps for good when swiping on this fragrance-free, hypoallergenic mascara from Almay. The specially-designed wand wraps each individual lash in the ideal amount of formula, and fully extends it from root to tip. “It also contains hydrating ingredients [including aloe and vitamin B5] to create a more volumized look,” says Lin.



$7 at Amazon

Best eyeshadow for sensitive skin

Twenty/Twenty Beauty Visionary Eye Shadow Stick





Twenty/Twenty Beauty

“Twenty/Twenty Beauty’s products were designed by an ophthalmologist, who created her collection with sensitive skin and eyes in mind,” says Yadav. “This creamy eyeshadow stick glides across the eye to deposit pigment rather than a loose powder, which can cause fallout and irritate the eyes, without tugging. The base is also very hydrating and gentle.” Take your pick between a collection of richly pigmented mattes and sheer shimmers.



$24 at Twenty/Twenty Beauty

Natasha Denona Bronze Eyeshadow Palette





Natasha Denona

If you run this eyeshadow palette through SkinSafe’s wellness marker search engine, you’ll see it scores a 100 — the premium indicator that shows it’s made without the most common allergy-causing ingredients. Plus, it’s also fragrance- and paraben-free. “While on the pricier side, consumers often love the intense pigment and staying power of this palette,” adds Lin.



$69 at Natasha Denona

Physicians Formula Cream Eyeshadow





Amazon

Amp up your eye look with these multidimensional jeweled liquid shadows. When Gene wants to create a dramatic look, she loves using these. “It’s such a fun product with metallic shine and a slew of gorgeous colors,” she says. The unique liquid-jelly hybrid contains a soothing blend of mineral water and vitamin E to moisturize the delicate eye area, and once set it won’t budge or crease until you’re ready to remove it.



$14 at Amazon

Mob Beauty Cream Clay Eyeshadow





Credo

While many bright, bold eyeshadows contain ingredients that can easily irritate sensitive skin, Mob Beauty’s Cream Clay Eyeshadow is the exception. “This is a rare brand that delivers makeup artist-quality products with clean ingredients ideal for sensitive skin,” explains Yadav. “These shadows use clays for pigment and the color range is impressive, with shades that are rarely found from hypoallergenic brands, including turquoise, green and yellow.” The compact is biodegradable or you can opt to buy the refillable case.



$18 at Credo

Best eyeliner for sensitive skin

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Eyeliner





Violet Grey

Whether you’re looking to perfect a cat eye or are after a rock-and-roll-esque smudged eyeliner look, this versatile liner can help you achieve both — and so much more. “This is the most high performing clean eyeliner on the market,” insists Sewell. Choose from 16 high-impact shades in shimmer, matte and jewel finishes.



$32 at Violet Grey

Ilia Clean Line Gel Liner





Ilia

Ilia's long-wearing eyeliner easily glides on and stays put. It has the pigment and finish of a gel liner but the the convenience of a pencil. It can even go on the waterline without irritating sensitive eyes.



$26 at Sephora

$26 at Credo

$26 at Ilia

Best foundation for sensitive skin

Bareminerals Barepro Performance Wear Liquid Foundation SPF 20





Amazon

Bareminerals’ whole mission is to create makeup-skin care hybrids that help improve your skin with the least amount of ingredients possible. With that ethos top of mind, their mineral infused formulas are suitable for all skin types, including sensitive. While their loose powder foundation has achieved a cult-following, the brand’s liquid formula is Gene’s favorite. “It’s non-comedogenic, vegan and provides the most flawless full coverage finish,” she gushes.



$39 at Amazon

$44 at Ulta

Colorescience Tint du Soleil Whipped Foundation SPF 30





Amazon

As with skin care, you’ll want to look for gentle makeup formulations that won’t trigger irritation. The best foundations read like your favorite moisturizer — just take a look at the ingredient list of this Colorscience pick: It contains peptides, ceramides and a range of vitamins. “This is very gentle, formulated with nourishing yet non-pore-clogging ingredients, and contains sunscreen,” says Yadav. “The peptides also help to firm and rejuvenate skin.”



From $44 at Amazon

Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen





Amazon

By now, you probably noticed that our top foundation choices for sensitive skin are skin care-makeup hybrids that offer protective and soothing benefits. This pick from Tower28 is no exception. “This is 100% mineral sunscreen and has the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance, which is very rare in the cosmetic industry,” explains Sewell. With light-to-medium buildable coverage, this non-comedogenic SPF 30 evens out redness and discoloration while still letting your natural skin shine through.



$32 at Amazon

$32 at Sephora

Jane Iredale Amazing Base Loose Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 20





Amazon

For a sheer base, powder foundations are typically the way to go, and this one has earned Yadav’s approval. “Jane Iredale is one of the original clean, hypoallergenic, mineral-based brands. This loose powder is a favorite due to its blendable, buildable coverage,” she says. It also boosts your sun protection prowess with SPF 20.



$48 at Amazon

$44 at Dermstore

$48 at Nordstrom

The Good Mineral Loves-You-Back 3-in-1 Mineral Powder Foundation





Amazon

A multi-tasking product, this mineral foundation, concealer and powder provides buildable coverage. It was formulated for acne-prone skin and is free of preservatives, talc, fragrance and synthetic dyes, as well as being vegan, cruelty-free and noncomedogenic (meaning it won't clog pores).



$39 at Amazon

Best concealer for sensitive skin

Almay Ageless Hydrating Concealer





Target

Today’s concealers do so much more than just cover dark circles and spots. Many offer skin care benefits to ensure skin stays well hydrated and comfortable through long days. The hydration benefits of this formula from Almay rival some moisturizers. “This contains hyaluronic acid and vitamins C and E, which makes it easy to apply while providing full coverage,” says Lin. “With such an affordable price point, it’s an excellent option for those with sensitive skin.”



$11 at Target

Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer





Kosas

The founder of Kosas set out to develop a sensitive skin-friendly makeup line after struggling to find products that didn’t bother her own skin. Now, the brand has millions of fans (Including Yadav and Sewell) and is helping others embrace their complexions. Yadav adores this creamy concealer because it’s formulated with brightening and plumping caffeine as well as hydrating hyaluronic acid, while Sewell appreciates that it includes arnica to calm the skin’s barrier. The inclusive 38-shade range is just the icing on top.



$30 at Sephora

$30 at Amazon

$30 at Kosas

Milk Makeup Future Fluid All Over Cream Concealer





Milk Makeup Future Fluid All Over Cream Concealer - Sephora

According to Gene, this creamy full-coverage concealer from Milk Makeup deserves so much more hype than it actually gets. On top of leaving skin hydrated, it’s also completely crease-proof, long-wearing and gives your complexion a second skin finish. Oh, and its clean certification list is a long one: It’s cruelty-, paraben-, fragrance-, silicone-, alcohol- and gluten-free.



$29 at Sephora

Best face powder for sensitive skin

Neutrogena Shine Control Mattifying Face Powder





Walmart

Keep shine at bay without running the risk of harming your skin. Instead of utilizing talc, this powder calls upon the power of rice protein technology to sop up excess oil and leave behind a soft matte finish. Gene depends on this powder for quick touch-ups because it doesn’t dry out skin or clog pores.



$13 at Walmart

$14 at Amazon

$14 at Target

RMS Beauty UnPowder





Credo

This makeup-artist approved setting powder is talc-free and the Untinted color only has two ingredients, silica and mica, so you know exactly what you're putting on your skin.



$38 at Credo

$38 at Amazon

Best blush for sensitive skin

Jane Iredale PurePressed Blush





Amazon

This silky powder blush is a bit deceiving — while it applies like a powder, it melts into skin just like a cream creating a natural, lit-from-within flush. Lin says this is thanks to the infusion of hydrating ingredients, including shea butter, pomegranate extract and jojoba seed oil. With 14 buildable shades to choose from, every skin tone can find a hue that works for them.



$32 at Amazon

$32 at Dermstore

$32 at Ulta

Saie Dew Blush





Amazon

You’ll never experience patchy or streaky color when working with this dewy blush. The easy-to-use product provides natural, buildable color that sinks into skin as you blend it in. “It’s basically free of everything that could cause irritation and was formulated to hydrate and protect the skin,” explains Sewell. Glycerin adds a burst of hydration while elderberry fruit extract fights free radical damage. Sewell recommends trying Chilly, a rich mauve, or Spicy, a warm terracotta.



$25 at Amazon

$24 at Sephora

$25 at Saie

Mineral Fusion 3-in-1 Color Stick





Amazon

This hypoallergenic chubby stick does so much more than simply add a flush of color to your cheeks. Infused with nourishing botanicals to subtly hydrate, it’s also safe to use on your eyes and lips, creating a 3-in-1 product that makes achieving a monochromatic makeup look a breeze. The compact size makes it ideal for travel, and you don’t need any additional tools to help it blend into skin — just use your fingers and you’re good to go.



From $14 at Amazon

$20 at Mineral Fusion

Best lipstick for sensitive skin

Ilia Color Block High Impact Lipstick





Sephora

Skin care-centric makeup extends to your pout with this botanical-infused lipstick from Ilia. “This beautiful product is formulated with only clean ingredients and leaves a gorgeous vibrant pigment,” says Gene. A mix of seed oils and butters coat your lips in a veil of moisture to ward off dryness for all day comfort.



$28 at Sephora

$28 at Ilia

Burt's Bees Glossy Liquid Lipstick





Burt's Bees

While this liquid lipstick flies relatively under the radar compared to Burt’s Bees’ lip balm, Yadav insists that it’s one of the best non-drying formulas on the market. “It’s completely natural, developed with nourishing plant oils, and delivers impressive coverage — there’s a reason why Burt’s Bees is one of the oldest and trusted natural beauty brands on the market.” One swipe of this nourishing formula (which comes in 18 vivid colors) coats lips in a long-lasting, glossy glaze.



$7 at Amazon

$10 at Burt's Bees

Bareminerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick





Ulta

Beyond foundation, Lin says BareMinerals lip products are also stellar for those with sensitive skin. “This one contains multiple hydrating ingredients and is vegan and gluten-free,” she says. Functioning like a supercharged lip treatment, this formula works overtime to smooth out lines and relieve dryness in as little as one week while also providing full coverage color.



$22 at Ulta

$22 at Amazon

$22 at Sephora

VMV Hypoallergenics Velvet Matte Lipstick





VMV Hypoallergenics

You can officially end your search for a non-drying matte lipstick courtesy of this velvety formula from VMV Hypoallergenics, which comes highly recommended from Lin. “It’s an excellent option for intense moisturization and color,” she says. The brand crafts this lipstick without irritating waxes (like beeswax), parabens, preservatives or fragrances. Instead, you’ll find soothing ingredients like green tea and coconut oil — plus, titanium dioxide and iron oxide which provide sneaky sun protection.



$29 at VMV Hypoallergenics

Best lip balms and lip glosses for sensitive skin

Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm





Amazon

Calling on the power of avocado oil to intensely hydrate dry, cracked lips, this tinted balm seals in moisture for a full eight hours. Lin loves that it’s vegan, clean and affordable. Keep it in your purse for those days when you don’t want to wear lipstick but still want a hint of color to enliven your complexion.



$10 at Amazon

$10 at Ulta

Tower 28 ShineOn Lip Jelly Non-Sticky Gloss





Sephora

Sticky glosses have the tendency to clog pores and don’t actually boost lips’ moisture retention. This buttery gloss from Tower 28 is an enigma and feels more like a balm that just so happens to have a high-shine finish. Yadav appreciates that it combines a blend of nourishing, plant-based ingredients like apricot kernel oil, raspberry seed oil and rosehip oil to heal lips and give them a “juicy shine".



$16 at Sephora

$16 at Amazon

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm





Sephora

Makeup artists, editors and shoppers can’t get enough of this silky balm that immediately soothes and hydrates lips. “This is one of those products that actually leaves you feeling moisturized and not like you need to reapply 30 seconds later,” says Sewell. Fun tints and naturally-derived scents — including vanilla, sweet mint and cherry — make applying this balm a full sensorial experience.



$24 at Sephora

$24 at Amazon



Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss





Sephora

Plumping lip products that sting and burn actually do more harm than good (shocker). Rather than subjecting your pout to that treatment, Gene suggests using this hydrating lip oil that utilizes hydrating actives — like hyaluronic acid and peptides — to gently volumize. The glassy finish sticks around for hours so you won’t have to constantly reapply.



$22 at Nordstrom

$22 at Sephora

$22 at Kosas

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.

