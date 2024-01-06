I Asked AI What Drag Queens From Each State Look Like, And Here's What It Served Up

Have you ever watched RuPaul's Drag Race and thought, "I wish I were as fabulous as the people on this show?" I do. So, let's see what a drag queen from all 50 US states looks like:

Quick Disclaimer: The following images were created using generative AI image models for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. The images also reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models and are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of the human experience.

1.Alabama:

blonde wearing a large southern bell type dress
2.Alaska:

closeup of someone covered in fur clothes and hat and large jewelry
3.Arizona:

person wearing a ruffled pant two-piece with wings along the shoulder
4.Arkansas:

they're wearing a colorful dress with long curled pink hair
5.California:

they're lounging on the beach in a floral silk long-sleeved dress with short curly pink hair
6.Colorado:

closeup of a person wearing a ski jacket with fur lining and sunglasses
7.Connecticut:

person wearing a hat and a haltered silk dress outside by a lighthouse
8.Delaware:

person walking on a boardwalk wearing a lace cover with cutouts
9.Florida:

person in a canoe wearing a ruffled dress with a lavish straw hat and layered necklaces
10.Georgia:

person in a deep v ball gown
11.Hawaii:

person wearing a dress made of large flower petals
12.Idaho:

closeup of a person in a colorful deep-v dress with chandelier earrings
13.Illinois:

person eating pizza in a sequenced top and big red hair
14.Indiana:

person with short blonde hair wearing a moto style leather one piece
15.Iowa:

person on a bridge wearing a fiery dress with a long train and fuzzy hat
16.Kansas:

person wearing a plaid picnic table style dress
17.Kentucky:

person wearing a large brimmed hat with a tight embroidered dress that has large ruffles on the sleeves
18.Louisana:

person wearing feathers in their hair and shoulders of the dress with large necklaces and earrings
19.Maine:

person in a canoe wearing a sheer layered dress
20.Maryland:

person by the water wearing a strapless floral gown with a statement necklace
21.Massachusetts:

person wearing a dress with a corset style top and a tulle skirt
22.Michigan:

person sining into a mic wearing a feathered shrug and sparkly dress
23.Minnesota:

closeup of a person with bright makeup and large feathers and flowers in their hair with a fuzzy shrug over their shoulders
24.Mississippi:

person wearing a linen thin-strapped dress with layered necklaces and a feathered head piece
25.Missouri:

person with a bunch of fried food in front of them wearing a shiny top and sunglasses
26.Montana:

person in a cowboy hat and colorful long jacket and rhinestone pants
27.Nebraska:

person in a corn field wearing a tight leather dress that's long sleeved with gold detailing and a high neck
28.Nevada:

closeup of someone dressed like elvis presley
29.New Hampshire:

someone outside during fall wearing a fur shrug and corset top dress with a tiered skirt
30.New Jersey:

person holding an ice cream with bright long hair and colorful top
31.New Mexico:

closeup of a person with bright face painting and curly hair
32.New York:

closeup of a person wearing a dark dress with ruffles at the shoulders and a necklace that takes up their whole neck
33.North Carolina:

person with short curly hair and bright clothes on the water
34.North Dakota:

person wearing a crown and a long-sleeved dress that looks royal
35.Ohio:

person wearing a short sleeved buttonup dress with a wide brim hat
36.Oklahoma:

person with their hat styled tall and wearing a long sleeved dress with a high neckline
37.Oregon:

person looks like they live in the woods, has colorful painting on their cheeks and a floral top
38.Pennsylvania:

they're wearing a dress with looks modeled after soldiers
39.Rhode Island:

they're wearing a long rhinestone dress with a long ruffled coverup
40.South Carolina:

closeup of a person wearing a rhinestoned dress with puffy sleeves that go off the shoulder
41.South Dakota:

person wearing a hi-low prairie style dress and sun hat
42.Tennessee:

person wearing a tight bedazzled dress with sleeves that have feathers
43.Texas:

person on a horse wearing a jeweled pant and long sleeve top
44.Utah:

person wearing a onesie corset style with long sleeves and fur at the shoulders
45.Vermont:

they're wearing a long gown with rhinestones at the cuffs and ruffled sleeves
46.Virginia:

they're wearing a ruffled dress with long sleeves, the shoulders down to the chest also has ruffles
47.Washington

they're wearing a shiny coat with sheer sleeves and utility belt
48.West Virginia:

closeup of them wearing a large necklace and top hat with lace
49.Wisconsin:

they're wearing a cowboy hat and a denim crop top with floral sleeves and a box around their neck
50.Wyoming

they're wearing a high-neck dress with gold, rhinestones, and feathers
51.Washington D.C.:

they're wearing a gold one sleeves dress with sequence
Which state was your favorite? Comment below!

This post was enhanced using AI-powered creativity tools.

