Ask Lisa: Eight of your style dilemmas solved by Telegraph’s Head of Fashion

Lisa: One of the points of fashion is staying open-minded and trying new ideas - Sarah Brick

When we invited you to send in your style dilemmas a couple of months ago, we weren’t sure how many of you would respond. Suffice to say, you’ve all been keeping me very busy. It’s a pleasure discovering what interests you, what irks you and what sets your hearts racing. It’s also exhilarating to see how diverse you are, from judges (current and retired) to students.

Also, how open-minded you are and keen to try new ideas. For me, that’s one of the points of fashion. Although I’d like to think what I write about is style (timeless) rather than fashion (not quite so), the two are increasingly intertwined. The cycle of trends has slowed down and their power declined – but no one is immune from evolution, otherwise we’d still be wearing bearskins.

And while fashion rightly gets a bad rap these days for its impact on the environment, there are ways to enjoy it thoughtfully. So let it push us out of our comfort zones while helping us to feel and look better. And, please, keep those questions coming. You can submit them here.

Dear Lisa,

I’ve retired as a judge due to breast cancer: no more Hobbs, Jaeger, black or pearls – please! A new life.

– Miriam

Dear Miriam,

Are you sure about the pearls? Have you seen what Completed Works does with them…?

I get it. You sound as though you want some life-enhancing clothes that take you out of the lane you’ve been ploughing (with obvious success). A lot of this will be about discovering what feels right for this new life. Comfort is obviously a given. So what next?

Colour’s a good place to start. There’s so much of it around, starting with the new Roksanda/Jigsaw collaboration. It’s very art gallerista meets general fabulousness – but no, in case you were wondering, it’s not pretentious. There’s great movement in the clothes too; key in creating a sense of freedom, which I imagine you might like.

That brings us on to shape. I imagine as a judge you probably wore quite a neat silhouette with no room for playfulness. How about this velvet buttoned shirt from NRBY? It also has velvet dresses, jumpsuits and suits in rich, warm colours.

Completed Works might change your opinion of pearls - Completed Works

Separates can give the feeling of freedom too, as well as versatility. You can play around with proportion, textures and interesting juxtaposition of volume – you don’t give your height, but there are variations on all of this for everyone. Would you wear a pleated metallic skirt, maybe with a hip-length (or longer) jumper and, for smartness if you’re going out, a blazer? If so, check out Hush. Or what about wider legged, pleat-fronted trousers – lots of them around, including from Zara and Sézane.

And lastly, enjoy, enjoy all the soft and fuzzy feel-good yarns. This Massimo Dutti cardigan jacket keeps selling out for good reason. Wear it with velvet trousers or jeans for some chic-swaddle factor.

Finally, when they hit the stores on November 23, Anya Hindmarch’s knits for Uniqlo, in orange, olive, navy and grey, could be right up your street. In lambswool or cashmere they feature her trademark eyes motif. Fun, but chic.

Enjoy,

– Lisa

Dear Lisa,

I am back at college at 46 to study counselling. I am one of the oldest and want to look trendy and relevant without trying too hard to be young. I love fashion and like wide-leg or flare jeans/blazer or leather jacket combos but would like a bit more “edge”. I don’t like patterns very much and like a chic look but need more advice on how to add an edge.

I am 5ft 8 and size 10/12. I am on a tight budget but happy to invest in quality items and have discovered Vinted recently.

– Claire

Hi Claire,

Vinted is great – amazing bargains. I’ve also begun using eBay again. Also, on a tight budget, H&M and Mango are your friends. Nothing wrong with the jeans and blazer/leather jacket approach. It’s just about the details. These slouchy jeans from Hush for example, instantly make your ensemble more up to date. Not cheap at £89 but they’d last for ages. Dark denim is more versatile than faded, and preferable to black which can fade and look sad quite quickly.

Then a few good white T-shirts over which you could layer collared shirts – everything from velvet and brushed checks in the winter to linen in the summer, plus a selection of jumpers which you can French tuck or not, depending on how “fashion” you want to look (and also what length jumper you need that day). This denim jacket is also great year round for layering and will look all the better with the jeans for not being an exact colour match.

This H&M denim jacket is great for year-round layering - H&M

And little button-up cardis are back – it’s all about how you layer them. This brown M&S one is on the money, colour wise.

Add “edge” with inexpensive jewellery. Avoid the twiddly stuff that looks as though it was made in someone’s bedroom and stick to plain gold or silver sculptured pieces – great as so much high street jewellery is, the jewelled bits inevitably drop off. These little sculptured huggies, at £17, are ideal.

I wouldn’t scrimp on footwear; chunky boots will keep you going until spring, then some good flat forms should see you through til next winter. For variety, and if there’s any spare in the budget, add some chunky loafers/brogues. These John Lewis ones are worth considering at £65. Or try some elongated, almond-toe ballet flats. Zara has some gorgeous velvet Mary Janes, for £45.99. (By next spring, if you really want to show some fashion fowardness you could go for a pair of mesh ballet pumps. Or then again not.)

I hope the course is as absorbing as the shopping,

– Lisa

Dear Lisa,

Please help! I’m 5ft 2 and would like to buy wide-leg jeans that fit. Not too wide and with front patch pockets. I have ordered many pairs with no luck. Thank you.

– Kate

Hi Kate,

Here are some suggestions that might fit the bill: Organic and recycled cotton jeans, & Other Stories, £75; Indigo trousers, Sézane, £125; Organic cotton jeans, Baukjen, £109; Wide leg jeans, Donna Ida, £230.

Jeans are so personal, I’m afraid the only way is to go into stores and try them on – or find one stockist online who can send you a selection in one package to make returns easier. Donna Ida might fit the bill, but they only sell one make these days – their own. If you live inside the M25 I recommend Harper Concierge.

These pairs from Sézane and Donna Ida might fit the bill - Sézane/Donna Ida

They work with a variety of brands including Jigsaw, Me+Em, Victoria Beckham, LK Bennett, Rixo and Self- Portrait, with more on the way. Harper Concierge gather your orders from all these places and bring them to your door (or through your door for some styling, depending on which service you opt for), and, more importantly, you can return what you don’t want.

Best wishes,

– Lisa

Dear Lisa,

Help! Where can I buy non-stretch, that is, rigid jeans? The ones I have are falling apart but they fit so well and hide all my bumps!

– Louisa

Dear Louisa,

A woman after my own heart. Non-stretch: better for the environment and ultimately better all round. I hate the way stretch jeans bag so quickly. These organic cotton/denim ones from Raey tick a lot of boxes – and at 50 per cent off are a bargain for £80. The dark wash relaxed from Albaray (£79) look promising, as does this loose-fit pair from Arket (£87).

Lisa: 'These dark wash relaxed jeans from Albaray look promising' - Albaray

If you want something truly spoiling. ELV Denim upcycle old non-stretch jeans in their London workshop, splicing and dicing them into contemporary-looking pieces that take jeans wearing to the next level. They start at around £300 but they’re all unique, and from time to time, they have sales. There’s currently a pair on Yoox for £152.

It looks like Levi’s have been eyeing up ELV here – ironically these are among the very few 100 per cent non-stretch pairs the original jeans people do. They’re made in China so they’re cheaper at £110.

Happy hunting,

– Lisa

Dear Lisa,

I am trying to track down an article you wrote that was published in The Telegraph in December 2022 which highlighted outfits to wear over the Christmas season. The particular photo I am trying to trace was a crisp white shirt worn with black boots and a multi orange/pink harlequin A-line skirt – it is the skirt that I am really interested in.

Whilst I appreciate this actual skirt is unlikely to be available, the photo of it would help me in my search to find something similar. I have gone through every article I can find but cannot find this one. Any assistance you can give would be greatly appreciated. Many thanks in advance.

Adele

Dear Adele,

You’ve got us stumped. None of us can recall this, although it sounds a lot like the skirts that Lisou does. Have a look here – there’s a good selection, including this silk jacquard midi skirt (£285). This gold jacquard one looks pretty special too – despite the £350 price tag it’s selling fast.Meanwhile, JJ Martin, the designer at La Double J, excels at them. But, at £490 they’re a big outlay.

A special piece: the gold jacquard skirt from The Fold London - The Fold London

There are no exact matches on the high street, but as an outlier, this, from Jigsaw (£92), is really striking and would look terrific with a crisp, white shirt.

Happy swishing,

– Lisa

Dear Lisa,

My son is getting married at a lovely rural country pub on the Cornish coast mid-September 2024. All my friends say I should be planning my outfit now to save the panic next year. I’m 5ft 2, size 10 and 57 years old. I live in jeans and jumpers on the Isle of Man so not much opportunity to explore what’s out there apart from online.

Where does one start?! Tea dress or trouser suit, pattern or plain? I have no idea and hate shopping as I’m not really that clear what suits me and I don’t want to appear as mutton dressed as lamb either. As mother of the groom, one doesn’t want to stand out, but blending into the background is not great either. I am just tying myself in knots just thinking about it. If you are able to help Lisa that would be great.

– Justine

Hi Justine,

My daughter’s getting married next year – a similar low-key approach – and I’ve been asking myself those same questions. Don’t buy just yet – you might kick yourself if you see something you prefer later on. Also, we’re approaching winter and September is often warm. But it’s definitely a good idea to create a Pinterest board of looks you like and work out the common thread.

Then you can set aside a day or two in your nearest shopping mecca and target the stores that stock the kind of things you’ve earmarked. I think it’s also a good idea to book into their personal shopping services. They can be incredibly helpful and, if nothing else, they’ll take the slog out of looking as they can assemble a rail of looks ready for you to try on and should give honest opinions as to what suits you as well as ideas of what other MofG are wearing. Trying on is key, so I think patience, fortitude and a clear idea of your budget are all crucial.

Shirt dresses and drapey trouser suits can be lovely options - Jasper Conran/NRBY

As for pattern or plain, my personal view is plain every time. I think it dates better than prints and given how long the photographs stick around (if all goes well) that’s not a small consideration. But if you fall in love with something patterned, go for it, because this really should be about wearing something you feel great in rather than a box-ticking exercise.

Ahead of your trip, noodle your way around the internet and familiarise yourself with brands you like the look of. Tea dresses can be lovely, but you need to exercise some serious quality control as some have puckered seams and aren’t flattering. Rixo has a whole wedding guest section where dresses are between £325 and £350 while Nobody’s Child clocks in just shy of £100. Shirt dresses are another lovely option – take a look at these.

A trouser suit is very tempting – drapey and fluid, rather than stiff and unforgiving. I’d recommend looking at NRBY. If velvet’s a bit warm for September, then how about a flowy, weighty silk satin? Jigsaw’s belted blazer is bright but unfussy and being able to cinch it in is a major plus on petite figures.

Good luck,

– Lisa

Dear Lisa,

What should I wear to my own book launch? A Daunt Books affair, 6-8.30pm. I don’t want to be too hot and want to wear something standout.

– SJ

Dear SJ,

You haven’t mentioned budget or your everyday style, so here are a few options. Trouser suits are the hero pieces of the past five years. Versatile and cool – you’ll never look overdressed, but you’ll stand out chicly, plus you get to calibrate the temperature, depending what you wear underneath. There are so many around at all prices and in all colours. Reiss is at the upper end of the high street, but Massimo Dutti does great tailoring too. This olive velvet one is a quiet knockout.

Knockouts: try this olive velvet suit from Massimo Dutti, or this purple satin dress from Jigsaw - Massimo Dutti/Jigsaw

I can also vouch for The Fold’s clever sculpt dresses which are unbelievably flattering on all body types. Bling them up with jewellery and heels or go for a classic Cristobal Balenciaga approach where minimalism and shape conquer all. For a more fluid, arty look, this purple satin Jigsaw dress (£225) is hard to beat.

Good luck with the launch,

– Lisa

Dear Lisa,

I’m 5ft 4 … having shrunk two inches with age! This has shortened my already short trunk, and accentuated a 16/18 chest. I’m size 14 on my hips and have enjoyed the era of skinny jeans and short biker jackets and cannot contemplate wearing wide trousers and oversized tops, which will give me the silhouette of a rectangular brick.

Wearing belts is now no longer an option as they accentuate my lack of length mid-body and heavy chest. Please give me some clue on how to embrace autumn by just giving a nod to fashion without looking swamped in the trend of the moment.

– Maggie

Dear Maggie,

What I’m about to say might surprise you, but here goes. If you love skinny trousers and they suit your best feature, go with them. I put on a pair of black Heist leggings this morning to work out in (brilliant and so flattering by the way) and found myself wishing I could keep them on all day.

If this is your desired silhouette, stick with it and ensure your outfit looks current in other ways. For instance, skinny trousers/leggings plus an asymmetric tunic jumper (you could make this one from Cos asymmetric by tucking it into your waistband and leaving a diagonal slant at the hem which is very flattering). Or try a knitted vest over a masculine shirt and add some chunky brogues or loafers to look totally current. Or wear them inside some flat knee boots.

'The colour of this & Other Stories blazer is gorgeous,' writes Lisa - & Other Stories

Steer clear of cropped jackets with your skinnies – that really is for models. But how about with a thigh-grazing, single-breasted blazer and a silky woven, tummy-skimming tunic? The colour of this & Other Stories blazer is gorgeous though obviously you’d have to try it on. It’s quite short on the model but would be longer on you or me.

It sounds as though you’re halfway to solving your own dilemma in that you’re thinking in terms of overall proportions and silhouette, which is much more effective than a piecemeal approach. As for those missing two inches – pilates could help you find them.

By the way, I’ve spied some skinny leggings-cum-trousers creeping into the resort collections at Fendi (they’re already at Celine). And Miu Miu is embracing a slimmer leg for next spring. So own it. That’s what style is all about.

– Lisa

Lisa Armstrong is The Telegraph’s Head of Fashion. She began her career in fashion at Vogue. She has written four novels, has an honorary doctorate from the University of Arts in London and was awarded an OBE in 2022 for services to fashion.

Each week, she responds to your queries, lending her expertise to help you shop smart. Have a question for her? Submit it below.

