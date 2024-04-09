‘Aside from Pennywise, I love this.’ Unique house for sale has folks talking. See it

A home on the real estate market in York, Pennsylvania, for a remarkable price hides an extremely cool secret — an interior that seems styled by Wednesday Adams.

Kitchen

And the new owners can even get some help changing the spooky chic vibe, if they wish.

Family room

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence — listed for $245,000 — has a 2,034-square-foot interior decorated with a glossy ebony throughout, from the the walls to the flooring to the decor. However, if the owner isn’t into that sort of moody look, they can get a $5,000 credit for a paint job along with new flooring.

Interior

“Welcome to your new home in York! This charming end unit townhouse offers the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and unique features that make it stand out from the rest,” the listing on Zillow.com says. “As you step inside, you’ll immediately notice the spacious layout and thoughtful design of this residence.”

Interior

Features of the house include:

Natural light

Skylight

Finished basement

Sunroom

Three decks

Attached one-car garage

Bedroom

The house was so unique that it appeared on Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page that showcases interesting houses for sale across the country. Most people were transfixed.

Of course, some did notice one tiny thing.

Interior

It’s a room dedicated to some of film’s most terrifying monsters, including the clown from “It.”

View

“Aside from Pennywise, I love this,” one person commented.

Bathroom

“Goth Gone Wild!” another joked.

Bedroom

“As someone who has work(ed the) night shift for 28 years, I LOVE THIS!!!” someone expressed.

Bedroom

“I’m not going to lie. Someone is going to love this!” one person said.

Nursery

“That’s dope. The only thing I have against it is the location. But price, size, construction is more in line with what I’m looking for,” another wrote.

The home looks like your average, Pennsylvania digs. But inside? That’s a different story.

The listing is held by Collin Boyer.

York is about a 100-mile drive west of Philadelphia.

