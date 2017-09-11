Ashton Kutcher Posts Picture of Son Dimitri Rocking an Adorable 'That '70s Show' T-Shirt

Looks like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have turned baby Dimitri into a That '70s Show fan!
Kutcher took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of his 9-month-old boy rocking a vintage T-shirt from the popular sitcom, which he and his wife starred on together.
WATCH: Ashton Kutcher Recalls His and Mila Kunis' 'That '70s Show' Kiss, Says She Wrote About Him in Her Diary
Dimitri's T-shirt features an episodic photo of his mom and dad in character as Jackie and Kelso. The two played lovebirds on the popular show, which aired on Fox from 1998-2006.
"Yes,this is my son's outfit today," Kutcher captioned the photo. "#that70sshow #kelsoandjackieforever."
Too cute!
