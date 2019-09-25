Ashton Kutcher Deleted a "Snarky" Tweet After Demi Moore Said He Cheated

From Marie Claire

Is this tweet Ashton Kutcher's response to Demi Moore's allegations that he repeatedly cheated on her? For context: Moore released her memoir, Inside Out, on Monday, in which she gets pretty candid about her relationship with Kutcher before their divorce. Among the revelations were her claims that Kutcher cheated on her multiple times, before deciding he "didn't want to work on [their] marriage." And the same day, Kutcher tweeted that he had a "pretty snarky tweet" ready to go, but binned it after looking at his wife, Mila Kunis, and their two children. "Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it," Kutcher wrote. Was that deleted tweet about Moore?

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Moore didn't hold back in her autobiography when it came to her former husband, saying that he "admitted it right away" after cheating for a second time. Her marriage to Kutcher also compromised her relationship with former husband Bruce Willis and their three children, she said.

"The husband who I'd thought was the love of my life had cheated on me and then decided he didn't want to work on our marriage. My children weren't speaking to me... Their father—a friend I'd counted on for years—was gone from my life," Moore wrote, according to Entertainment Tonight.

I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it. ❤️ — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 25, 2019

"The career I'd scrambled to create since I moved out of my mother's apartment when I was sixteen years old was stalled, or maybe it was over for good," she continued. "Everything I was attached to—even my health—had abandoned me. I was getting blinding headaches and losing weight scarily fast. I looked like I felt: destroyed."

Moore also wrote about her traumatic childhood, including being raped as a teenager and the PTSD and other mental health issues she struggled with afterwards. "For decades, I didn’t even think of it as rape. I thought of it as something I caused, something I felt obligated to do because this man expected it from me," she wrote.

She also discussed witnessing her mother's suicide attempts as a child, writing, "I remember using my fingers, the small fingers of a child, to dig the pills my mother had tried to swallow out of her mouth while my father held it open and told me what to do." Moore's suffered trauma nobody should have to experience; let's hope she's in a happier, healthier place today.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

You Might Also Like



