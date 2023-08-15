Ashley Olsen Welcomes First Child, a Boy, With Husband Louis Eisner

Ashley Olsen is a mom!

The designer welcomed her first child with husband Louis Eisner earlier this year, TMZ reported.

The pair are now parents to a baby boy named Otto, the outlet reported. They have not publicly commented on the happy news, nor have they shared photos of their new little family of three.

Olsen and Eisner, an artist, married in December of last year and have kept their relationship out of the spotlight. In March 2021, the two were photographed on a date in New York City. And in July of the same year, Eisner shared a rare photo of Olsen on his Instagram Story; in it, she was seen carrying a beer and machete in a relaxed all-white outfit. They were last photographed on a red carpet together in September 2021, when they attended the YES 20th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles.

Per TMZ, the couple is ecstatic over the new addition to their family.

Since her acting days, Olsen is rarely seen out at Hollywood events, though she sometimes makes appearances with sister Mary-Kate at fashion events. They have, however, remained largely out of the spotlight since 2021. The twins continue running their popular brand the Row.

Mary-Kate does not have children of her own, though during her five-year marriage to French banker Olivier Sarkozy, she was the stepmother to his two kids from his previous marriage to Charlotte Bernard. (Olsen and Sarkozy split in 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2021.)

