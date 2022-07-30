Ashley Greene says being pregnant allowed her to 'bond' with 'Twilight' co-stars in a 'different way'

Ashley Greene explains how motherhood has changed her friendships. (Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Ashley Greene says motherhood is helping her reconnect with old friends — including some former vampires.

The Twilight alum, 35, spoke to InStyle this week about how being pregnant with her first child with husband Paul Khoury is strengthening bonds with her other mom friends. The star told the magazine, “Being pregnant allows you to connect with people in a very different way. [Nikki Reed] and I align on a lot of things, so that has been a really nice kind of re-development of a relationship."

Greene, who portrayed vampire Alice in the Kristen Stewart-starring franchise, announced her pregnancy in March, with an Instagram post featuring her and her spouse holding their child’s sonogram.

“I love you more than I’ve ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more,” Greene captioned the photo. “I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby.”

Reed, who played Rosalie in the Twilight films, welcomed her first child with husband Ian Somerhalder in 2017.

Greene added that she feels a “family bond” with her former cast mates — and is even open to forming a playgroup with them in the future. Her co-star Kellan Lutz is also expecting a little one.

In addition to speaking about bonding with her former co-stars, Greene — who hosts the Twilight podcast The Twilight Effect with Kast Media — said she would take parenting advice from Stewart’s character Bella, who has a child with vampire Edward (Robert Pattinson) towards the end of the film series.

"The one thing I'll take from Bella and her relationship with Renesmee is kind of the fierce protectiveness and loyalty that she has to this child," she told the magazine. "I think that is something that innately comes with being a mother, for sure."

Greene has documented her motherhood journey on Instagram. Earlier this month, she shared a blurry nude photo of herself in the shower, which displayed her pregnant stomach. She captioned the pic, “Baby Khoury coming soon…”

