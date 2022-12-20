Ashley Graham encourages Twitter followers to share photos of themselves going ‘too far’ with ‘fat positivity’

Ashley Graham entourages her Twitter followers to share their body-positive pictures.(Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for TIME)

Ashley Graham is closing out 2022 with a new body-positive trend.

The mom of three shared a skin-baring photo on Twitter on Monday with a call to action for her fans.

Quote tweet this with a photo of you taking 'fat positivity' too far. I'll start. pic.twitter.com/WlmyYr13Kh — Ashley Graham (@ashleygraham) December 19, 2022

"Quote tweet this with a photo of you taking 'fat positivity' too far. I'll start," she tweeted.

The post was in response to claims that the body-positivity movement has gone too far — a notion found in the comments Graham received when she wore a backless Y2K-era inspired dress to celebrate singer Tori Kelly's 30th birthday on Saturday.

Her tweet inspired others to share their own photos embracing their bodies and pushing back against the status quo.

"Toxic levels of fat positivity," tweeted one user.

Toxic levels of fat positivity. 😌 https://t.co/inR6kWVJto pic.twitter.com/zpqQ97STS2 — swots ❄️ ron weasley fan (@swotsanddragons) December 20, 2022

"I personally don’t think I took it far enough," shared another.

I personally don’t think I took it far enough 😌 https://t.co/voJ7VmrSYo pic.twitter.com/c4dBYRyZPn — big-legged country gal | she/they/he (@dthadirector) December 20, 2022

Graham's tweet has received over 120,00 likes and over 3,000 quote tweets.

Graham broke out the "freakum" dress that started all of this discourse for Kelly's early-aughts-themed birthday party.

Story continues

The mommy-mogul also revealed that she had to enlist the help of an "obnoxious" amount of boob tape in order to wear the chainmail dress from Poster Girl.

"When it's @torikelly's 30th and she says 2000s, I show up in my bday freakum dress, ikyk (also the amount of tape I had to use to keep these girls up was obnoxious)

She shared a series of photos and videos from the night, bringing in over 400,000 likes and various supportive comments.

"Slow mo vids 4 lyfe!!! hahah ur beautiful," commented Tori Kelly.

"I love you so much @ashleygraham ! And Yes to da slow mo … WERK ‼️"commented another user.

Wellness, parenting, body image and more: Get to know the who behind the hoo with Yahoo Life's newsletter. Sign up here.