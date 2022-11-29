Ashley Graham shares honest photos of postpartum hair: 'At least it's growing'

Ashley Graham shares postpartum hair loss photos. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ashley Graham is getting candid about her postpartum hair loss.

The model, 35, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos of her hair, which included shorter pieces in the front. She captioned the post, "I mean at least it's growing #postpartumhairloss."

Graham's followers could relate. One commented, "INCHESSSS!! That’s how mine is right now but it's bc my pcos and all my vitamins." Another added, "Omg, I thought I am the only one looking like this. I feel so much better now, thank you for being so transparent with your postpartum journey."

According to the Mayo Clinic, it's normal to experience hair loss up to five months after giving birth. During pregnancy, elevated hormones means hair grows faster than it sheds, but this shifts when the baby is born.

This is not the first time Graham — who gave birth to her first son with husband Justin Ervin in 2020 followed by twin boys in 2022 — has spoken out about experiencing hair loss. In May 2021, she told Parents that her "whole hairline fell out" four months after giving birth to her first child.

"That was more traumatic than even birth because I was like, 'My hair's falling out in clumps — what am I doing?' and then I realized it's actually a thing," she said. "My skin got a bit irritated as well, and I had a little bit of rosacea that I had to combat."

Graham, a body positivity advocate, has also opened up about the challenge she faced to love her postpartum body. In a May 2022 essay for Glamour, she talked about struggling with things like extra weight and stretch marks.

"I’ve learned it's OK if the journey to love the skin you're in is more complex that you could ever have imagined," she wrote. "Even now, if I'm completely honest, I go in waves. I am still not entirely comfortable in my body, no matter my own body positivity advocacy. There are days where I look at myself and I say, 'There's nothing you can't handle. There's nothing you can't do.' Then I look at the stretch marks that still exist and will forever exist on my stomach, and I think, 'God why did you have to go up above my belly button? I'm a lingerie model for God's sake. This is not what lingerie models look like.' But then I remind myself, 'Well, I've never been the norm of what a typical lingerie model looks like.'"

