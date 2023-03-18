Ashley Graham says her husband got a vasectomy: 'I don’t have to be on the pill, thank God'

Ashley Graham opens up about her husband Justin Ervin having a vasectomy. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Ashley Graham isn’t thinking about expanding her family anytime soon.

During her time on the Milk Drunk by Bobbie podcast, the model revealed that her husband, Justin Ervin, had a vasectomy.

The model, who shares 3-year-old son Isaac and 14-month-old twin boys Malachi and Roman with Ervin, said, "We’re in full vasectomy mode. He’s shooting blanks now. I don’t have to be on the pill, thank God."

Graham noted of the procedure, "It’s so easy for them, it really is. It’s like the easiest thing.”

The 35 year old added, “Justin went shopping with me right after. He was not laid up in bed. He iced it.”

Graham is not the only celebrity to talk about family planning. In 2022 Kelly Stafford, who is married to Los Angeles Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford, spoke on her podcast The Morning After about wanting her husband to "get snipped." The couple share four children together.

Jessie James Decker also said she wants her husband Eric Decker to get a vasectomy.

"I keep asking him, 'Go make that appointment' and he won't. He just won't do it," she told Us Weekly last year. "He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he's just gonna leave it, I guess."

In addition to discussing her birth control plan, Graham has been very public about parenthood. During a February interview with Chelsea Handler on The Daily Show, Graham discussed her decision to stop breastfeeding her twin sons.

She joked that it felt like she was "feeding a nation" at one point and explained that as a new mom she thought breastfeeding was the only "right" way to feed because "there's this whole thing with people telling you how to feed your child."

The TV presenter breastfed her first son, and initially tried to do the same with her twin boys. But nursing twins was a whole different ball game for Graham.

"I had the twins, and I was like, 'I'm not doing this. This is not working here. Both of you want both of these? This is a lot of work,'" she said.

