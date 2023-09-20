Ashley Graham Got Completely Naked On Insta With Just A Tiny Purse Covering Her

Ashley Graham hopped on Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos from Oscars weekend.

Including a casual picture of her entirely naked except for a strategically placed purse.

Ashley Graham hopped on Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos from Oscars weekend, including a casual picture of her entirely naked except for a strategically placed purse. And she obviously looked incredible, per usual! Also in her Oscars roundup? BTS pics of her pedicure, puncture marks from her heels, and a quick carpet snack break.

Ashley Graham/Instagram

Reminder that Ashley co-hosted ABC’s Oscars pre-show, where her interview with Hugh Grant went viral due to him being extremely dismissive and some might say fully rude to Ashley.

Hugh Grant is the biggest D bag for this interview. Hugh, If you don't want to be there go home. Worst Oscars interviews ever. #Oscars #Oscars2023 #HughGrant pic.twitter.com/Yx7MWbav4q — XxX (@Luevano1) March 12, 2023

The interview lead to Hugh being called out in Twitter, and as one person put it, “Ashley Graham deserves an honorary Oscar for putting up with Hugh Grant. Don’t walk the carpet if you don’t want to talk about THE ACTUAL OSCARS.”

Ashley Graham deserves an honorary Oscar for putting up with Hugh Grant. Don't walk the carpet if you don't walk to talk about THE ACTUAL OSCARS. — Jamie B. Golden (@jamiebgolden) March 12, 2023

TMZ then caught up with Ashley at LAX the next morning, and their reporter naturally wasted no time asking, "You know I gotta ask, was there any offense taken to the Hugh Grant thing that everyone keeps trending about?" In response, Ashley looked up from her phone and simply said, "You know what, my mama told me to kill people with kindness. So there you go." She added that she "had so much fun," though her "feet hurt."

Hugh hasn't responded to claims that he was rude to Ashley (at least not publicly), but it doesn't seem like she's sweating their awkward interview moment anyway, so!

