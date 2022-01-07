Ashley Graham gives birth to twin boys: 'Happy and healthy'

Model Ashley Graham revealed she and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed twin boys. (Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Ashley Graham has some big news to share.

On Friday, the model announced on social media that she and her husband Justin Ervin had welcomed their twins, writing, "Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy."

In addition to the update, Graham, who is also mom to toddler Isaac, shared that she was taking time to "heal up and connect with my husband and three boys," and that she "truly can not wait to share more" when the time comes.

Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy.



I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly can not wait to share more with you all.



Much love,

AG — Ashley Graham (@ashleygraham) January 7, 2022

Graham documented her pregnancy journey on social media. Earlier this month, she revealed that she was still carrying her twins at 40 weeks, which is rare for a twin pregnancy. She captioned the maternity photo, which showed her pregnant stomach, "Due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday."

The body positivity advocate spoke to Byrdie in August about what she’s learned thus far as a parent.

"I learned how much love you have inside of you — this overwhelming love that made me look beyond everything that was happening in those really trying times," she shared. "I had to stay focused on taking care of Isaac and myself. [Isaac] has no idea what's going on — his reality is just us. This is a time where we can look back and say we got through it and we did it together."

Graham, who posted many photos of her pregnant body while carrying her twins, also shared her frustration at how society puts pressure on pregnant women's bodies, explaining how people "have too many opinions" on what they should or should not look like.

Story continues

"I hate that there's a huge onus on women bouncing back and what they're supposed to look like," she told Byrdie. "I want to be healthy, but I'm in no rush to lose all the weight again [post-baby]. I'm not working out like I did when I was pregnant with Isaac. But, we have to give ourselves a break. Plus, there's this misconception that every body is the same. But, every pregnancy even in your own body is different."

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.