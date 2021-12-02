Ashley Graham celebrates stretch marks in stripped-down photo: 'The tree of life'

Ashley Graham shows off stretch marks in new stripped-down photo. (Photo: Getty Images)

Ashley Graham is showing more love to her stretch marks with a new stripped-down photo.

The 34-year-old supermodel hasn't shied away from sharing the progress of her baby bump, as she's in the midst of her second pregnancy and expecting twin boys. With her latest full-body shot, she shared just how her husband Justin Ervin is embracing her evolving body. "Justin says my stretch marks look like the tree of life," she captioned the post.

The photo shows a nude Graham posing in her bathroom with an emphasis on the stripes across her belly. She also shared another version of the photo on her Instagram Stories. But throughout the comments on her in-feed post, people are in agreement with Ervin's sentiment.

"The female body is a miracle," fellow model and mom Iskra Lawrence commented. "And yup he's right nothing more beautiful."

"That's really beautiful and true. Mother Nature," another person wrote.

Graham — who is already a mother to one-year-old Isaac — has been open about her journey as she grows with the two babies, sharing in a YouTube video that her belly grew five inches over seven days in November. "Insane," she said. "That made me realize how quickly my body is changing and growing and how I've had to make so many conscious shifts every day to make sure that I'm maintaining a balance that really works for me."

"I've learned so much, even this time around, about my body and what it takes to keep my mind and my body nourished for myself and for these big old boys inside here," she continued.

In the meantime, she's sharing what she can as she awaits the arrival of babies two and three.

