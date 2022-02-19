Ashley Graham posts photo of herself breastfeeding her twins: 'Happy Saturday'

Ashley Graham, who just welcomed twins, posted a photo of herself breastfeeding her kids at the same time. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Ashley Graham is a multitasking mom.

The model, who earlier this year welcomed twin sons Malachi and Roman with her husband Justin Ervin, took to her Instagram Story on Feb. 19 to share pics of her busy weekend morning. One photo features Graham breast pumping, while another video shows her breastfeeding both boys at the same time. She captioned the Story, “Happy Saturday.”

Ashley Graham breastfeeds her twin sons. (Photo: Ashley Graham/Instagram)

Graham, who is also mom to two-year-old son Isaac, has previously shared breastfeeding photos. However, she told Red Table Talk in 2020 that she experienced public shaming for doing so.

“My whole career is based off of being sexy and my breasts have been the forefront of many magazine covers, so then to flip to my baby is there sucking on them, I think that people just had to switch their minds,” Graham explained on Jada Pinkett Smith’s talk show at the time. “But they are multi-purposeful. I think there’s so many new mommies out there who are agonizing over what they should and shouldn’t be doing.”

Ashley Graham breastfeeds her twin sons. (Photo: Ashley Graham/Instagram)

While the model is happy to nurse her babies as needed, she did joke to The Wall Street Journal last February that she has zero interest in doing so forever.

“I’m just like, I am not your pacifier, I am a boss, I am a businesswoman. I have s*** to do,” she explained of deciding to stop nursing Isaac.

Just this week, the body acceptance advocate took the time to thank the people in her life who helped her bring her twins into the world and succeed as a mom. In the Instagram caption of a series of photos of this tribe, she wrote, “THESE WOMEN. I am forever grateful for these incredible women who were by my side during the experience of carrying twins and my postpartum journey. I couldn’t have imagined what it would entail, but I know it would not have been the same without them. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts — from me, from Justin, from Isaac, and from the twins. We are unbelievably blessed to have you.”

