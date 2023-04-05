A designer picks the 10 best Ashley Furniture deals at Amazon — save up to 50%

Everyone has renewal on their minds this season. Just as the birds are nesting, the regeneration of flora and fauna make us want to rejuvenate our homes, as well. What do you need to feather your nest? A cushy mattress? New chairs for a less rickety dining experience? Now's the perfect time to refresh your rooms, because there are tons of Ashley Furniture pieces on sale that you can shop right from your sofa (perhaps you need a new one?) through none other than Amazon. Let's level up your home, shall we?
Farmhouse, BoHo, Coastal and Transitional aesthetics can all benefit from the addition of this adorable pouf. Use it as an ottoman or extra seating — this accent is as charming as it is functional. Save nearly 40%.
Here's a great example of the modern farmhouse look that's so popular right now. But this table does more than provide rustic appeal. The top lifts up so you can work, eat or game comfortably in front of the TV. The two-toned wood adds visual interest. Save 36%.
Sick of working at your kitchen table? Upgrade with this beautiful French-style desk that nods to a classic but boasts modern features. Plus, it has a secret: The top lifts up to turn the piece into a standing desk, while a USB and plug sits within for convenient charging. Save nearly 45%.
For your den, library or TV room, this recliner complete with nailhead trim will serve you well (particularly for afternoon naps). Rock, recline and rest, just as you were meant to, in your favorite haven. Vegan leather makes it animal friendly. Save 35%.
Go for a whole new look with this grey-toned dining set. A roomy 60-inch-long table seats six comfortably and you'll get four chairs and a bench too! Seating is upholstered in durable fabric for an extravagantly comfortable dining experience. Save over 30%.
Elevate your existing dining room set with a pair of host and hostess chairs. Durable poly-blend fabric makes these a snap to clean, and the shade is neutral enough to blend in with just about anything you've got going on. Add a little drama to the dining room and save 45%.
A unique piece that's urban chic, thanks to an antiqued gunmetal finish dotted with nailheads. Use it in your living room, office or dining room as a buffet. It's great for stashing extra dishware or whatever you need to tuck away. Save 40%.
The kitchen is the hub of the house, and gets the most wear and tear. Swap out those old counter stools that are dragging down your island with these mid-century modern style stools that wipe clean easily thanks to durable faux leather. Save nearly 50% on the pair.
Cozy up your nighttime routine with an upholstered bed that's soft and forgiving. It's an inexpensive way to upgrade your boudoir, and the neutral tones works with any design aesthetic. Tufting adds bespoke elegance. Save nearly 30%.
