Ashland Family YMCA receives $30,000 donation

Armstrong and The Sedwick Charitable Foundation has donated $30,000 to the Ashland Family YMCA. The money was given in honor of Jud L. Sedwick.

Sedwick was a member of the YMCA in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, all of his life. He had a soft spot for children, and through his generosity, made sure many underprivileged youths were able to take advantage of the programs the YMCA had to offer.

“The donation will go toward our annual campaign, For a Better Us, which was formerly known as Partner with Youth," said Molly Riley, YMCA CEO. "The money is used to help the underserved with memberships, programs and utilization of the facility."

"Many years ago, the YMCA made a promise that no child would be turned away because of the inability to pay. We have kept that promise and even broadened that promise to include adults and families," she said. "With donations like this we are able to transform lives and create a healthier and stronger community for generations to come.”

The Ashland Family YMCA has been strengthening the community for 119 years.

