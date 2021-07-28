Ashanti, 40, shows off toned abs in blue bikini: ‘When u been in the gym 33 days and you’re eating fries tonight’

Ashanti is body goals!

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old songstress shared a video to Instagram showing her strutting happily in a blonde bob, white sunglasses by Balmain and a blue bikini by Black-owned swimwear brand Olivia London Swimwear. And it was hard not to notice her toned abs.

"Energy. When u been in the gym 33 days and you’re eating fries tonight!!!" Ashanti captioned the post.

Celebrity friends like Big Freedia and Nivea along with countless fans flooded her comments with emojis and to share their admiration for her amazing physique.

"Aight now Shan!" actor Larenz Tate praised.

"She worked hard for that body," a fan said.

"Fine as wine," someone declared.

"As if she couldn't get Sexier OMG! Ashanti always been gorgeous and she genuinely seems very humble too," another person added.

Ashanti regularly shares images of her amazing body and has been open over the years about her diet and fitness routines. In a 2019 interview with People, she advised people to "have balance" when it comes to getting the best results from their workouts.

"You have to eat clean and you have to work out. You have to allow yourself at least two cheat days so that it doesn’t become too strict,” Ashanti suggested.“I cut out a lot of meat. I think again, self-health and self-awareness are so important. All of that stuff is so important to maintaining your body, knowing what’s in your food, the GMO’s and the chemicals, and I’m super aware of this stuff.”

In addition to food, she also talked about the importance of having support when it comes to fitness.

“I have a trainer and we try to go five days a week when I’m home and then when I get to another place, he’s texting me a workout or he’ll FaceTime me and say, ‘Are you still in the bed?’ We try to keep it going,” she said.

Story continues

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.