An Artist Painted the Doors and Floors in Her Portugal Home (They're Stunning!)

French artist and ceramistLaetitia Rouget lives in pretty much every artist’s dream house. The home is located in a quiet suburb next to the sea and a pine tree forest, and streaming sunlight floods rooms filled with creative objects, colorful elements, and fun art.
Her mission as an artist is to “spread joy and make light of the ordinary through vibrant colors and witty designs,” and her incredibly creative home is certainly giving me joy.
“I see my home as a very big studio full of ceramics, experiments, and memories I collected along the way,” Laetitia begins. “I like to see this space as a free space, where I can exhibit my work, and play with new mediums. I like to see this space as a cozy and colorful place where you can relax and enjoy the slow Portuguese life.”
Laetitia explains that her art “includes experimenting with different materials, allowing for plenty of creativity and freedom, often with beautiful surprises and mistakes along the way.” And you can really sense that reverence of experimentation and freedom when you view all the vibrant, energetic rooms.
While she says that she is planning to do some renovations in the home eventually (she wants to do a few structural changes to let in more light and add more space), she’s really so far added her stamp to the home with paint.
“I painted the doors, the floor, and the walls in order to imagine what my house could look like after renovation,” she explained. “I see it as research, and I like the space to keep growing and changing through the months.” Beyond just creating an incredibly colorful home, using paint as the main upgrading element had another effect: Because she did the painting and designing herself and most of the things in her home are recycled, the budget for her home’s decor remains low.