An Artist Painted the Doors and Floors in Her Portugal Home (They're Stunning!)

Laetitia found this house -- located in a quiet suburb next to a pine tree forest and the sea -- on the website, Idealista. Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

Filled with incredible pieces, Laetitia says her favorite piece is the "red and white bench I found in a market in Portugal. This piece wasn't for sale, but I fell in love with it, and bargained to be able to take it home with me. For now, all my biscuit ceramics are sitting on it, but one day, I know that I will find a beautiful space for it." Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

Though she says she'll likely do renovations in the future, for now she has painted everything in the home to update it. Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

"I am planning to do some renovations this year and change a few structural things about the space in order to add more light and space," she explains. Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

"At the moment every room has been designed by myself; I painted the doors, the floor, the walls in order to imagine what my house could look like after renovation," she continues. Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

"I see it as research, and I like the space to keep growing and changing through the months." Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

Laetitia says her home is a shoes-on house. "I like to live in a place where you don't constantly need to be careful with all details and can be yourself without having to walk on [eggshells] wherever you go," she writes. Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

When Laetitia moved in, the walls were covered by blue and yellow ceramic tiles. Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

"I decided to paint everything myself in order to feel home and in my own space," Laetitia explains. Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

"It didn't cost me much money, and I tried to upcycle most of the things, however I did spend quite a lot of time painting everything in order to hide the tiles that were very dark and did not allow the light to come in." Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

"I kept an old fake camera that was in the house when I moved in and decided to put it in the toilet as a joke," begins Laetitia. Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

"All houses in Portugal used to have cameras, because they were scared of burglars, however these cameras are sometimes fake and from the '60s so with today's technology it's just funny to still see them on certain houses." Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

Laetitia says that she wanted all the rooms to have different colors, and that was a starting point for much of the home's design. Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

"The blue room used to be purple and grey when I first bought the house," she begins. Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

"So I decided to paint the floor in blue, the walls in white, and add a few colorful details such as the curtain appliance, the two chairs, and a large painting." Credit: Selena Kirchhoff



"This room really changed a lot, and I was very proud to see that with not much you can give a completely different look and feel to a place." Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

"I only bought the painting that probably cost me 200e, and I found two chairs in the street that I painted myself in order to create nightstands." Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

Her studio in the home. Though, she explains that she plans on using her garage as a ceramic studio in the future. Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

"This is the next step so hopefully next year I will be able to have my own kiln and start again making unique ceramic pieces." Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

And though she has a dedicated studio space, she actually considers her whole home as a creative place. Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

"I see my home as a very big studio full of ceramics, experimentations, and memories I collected along the way," she writes. Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

"I like to see this space as a free space, where I can exhibit my work, and play with new mediums." Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

"I like to see this space as a cozy and colorful place where you can relax and enjoy the slow Portuguese life." Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

"My favorite element is the view of the pine tree forest, the lemon and orange tree when I wake up in my room. This space makes me feel calm and happy. Then my second favorite thing is my studio, which is a colorful mess full of stories and memories," Laetitia writes. Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

When asked if her home has a zodiac sign, Laetitia says hers would be a Pisces. Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

"Pisces are highly creative and imaginative, and they like to follow the flow without too much thinking and pressure." Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

"I feel that this space is quite similar, with a lot of sensitivity, stories and a good, honest heart," she writes. Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

ABOUT THIS TOUR

HOME TYPE: House

LOCATION: Portugal

STYLE: Colorful, Eclectic, Maximalist

BEDROOMS: 4

SQUARE FEET: 2690

French artist and ceramist Laetitia Rouget lives in pretty much every artist’s dream house. The home is located in a quiet suburb next to the sea and a pine tree forest, and streaming sunlight floods rooms filled with creative objects, colorful elements, and fun art.

Her mission as an artist is to “spread joy and make light of the ordinary through vibrant colors and witty designs,” and her incredibly creative home is certainly giving me joy.

“I see my home as a very big studio full of ceramics, experiments, and memories I collected along the way,” Laetitia begins. “I like to see this space as a free space, where I can exhibit my work, and play with new mediums. I like to see this space as a cozy and colorful place where you can relax and enjoy the slow Portuguese life.”

Laetitia explains that her art “includes experimenting with different materials, allowing for plenty of creativity and freedom, often with beautiful surprises and mistakes along the way.” And you can really sense that reverence of experimentation and freedom when you view all the vibrant, energetic rooms.

While she says that she is planning to do some renovations in the home eventually (she wants to do a few structural changes to let in more light and add more space), she’s really so far added her stamp to the home with paint.

“I painted the doors, the floor, and the walls in order to imagine what my house could look like after renovation,” she explained. “I see it as research, and I like the space to keep growing and changing through the months.” Beyond just creating an incredibly colorful home, using paint as the main upgrading element had another effect: Because she did the painting and designing herself and most of the things in her home are recycled, the budget for her home’s decor remains low.

Resources

PAINT & COLORS

All Paint — Leroy Merlin

LIVING ROOM

Ceramics — Hylton Nel

KITCHEN

BEDROOM

Most Furniture — Secondhand or Family Hand-Me-Down

Lamps — Oscar Piccolo

Bed — Zara Home

Cushions and Bed Sheets — H&M and IKEA

BATHROOM

Tiles — Old Portuguese Tiles

Thanks, Laetitia!

This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.

