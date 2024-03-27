An Artist’s Honolulu Home Hits the Market for $9.3 Million

Artist Jianjie Ji is best known for creating contemporary works that honor his Chinese heritage so it’s not too much of a surprise that his culture takes center stage at home, too.

Ji, who immigrated from Shanghai to Hawaii in the ‘80s, has put his residence on the island of Oahu on the market for a cool $9.3 million. Located in Honolulu’s affluent Kahala enclave, the boxy contemporary abode was completed just last year (2023) and was designed top to bottom by the abstract and conceptual artist. The light-filled spread has an open floor plan with a spare, unfussy aesthetic balanced with lots of earth tones and calming water features along with other natural materials that “embody the essence of tranquility and strength found in Zen philosophy,” writes the listing, which is held by Akimi Mallin of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Glass doors in the living room open to a serene central courtyard with a reflecting pond.

Measuring an impressive 7,741 square feet, the sprawling home comprises five bedrooms and five full bathrooms, plus an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) for guests or as an artist studio. As in Ji’s ethereal, textured paintings, the home’s intrigue is in the layout and the details. There are dramatic 23-foot ceilings throughout, in addition to hardwood flooring and tons of custom glass windows and high-security doors. At the center is a lush courtyard that’s decked out with a reflecting pond and kind of makes you feel like you’re at a wellness resort.

Common spaces, like the living room, dining area, and kitchen, are on the ground floor. Elsewhere are two spacious family rooms, an entertainment area, and a custom glass-enclosed wine cellar. Out back, there’s a saltwater swimming pool.

Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the sleek chef’s kitchen with natural light.

“This exquisite abode is a haven of peace…Every aspect of this home, from its quiet, ambient sounds to a modern, spa-like design, have been meticulously crafted to encapsulate a space that is not just private, but a true comfort retreat for the soul,” notes the listing.

Kahala, which has been likened to wealthy neighborhoods such as Beverly Hills or Tribeca, is at the southern end of Oahu near Diamond Head. Today, the oceanfront enclave is dotted with grand mansions and sprawling estates, including the former home of tobacco heiress and socialite Doris Duke, which now houses the Shangri La Museum of Islamic Art, Culture & Design. Writer and politician Clare Boothe Luce also called Kahala home, along with Pierre Omidyar, the founder of eBay.

Click here to see more photos of 4758 Kahala Avenue.

house for sale honolulu

