The Art of Gardening Club discusses benefits of rain barrels

How do rain barrels help the environment? That topic was explored June 5 at a meeting of the Art of Gardening Club held at Peace Lutheran Church.

Besides reducing runoff and conserving water, rain barrels can provide a water source in times of drought.

Kim Tanner, a member, pointed out, “We are allowed to collect our rainwater.”

Some communities impose water use restrictions in the matter of watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, etc.

Cora Crilow represented Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District, speaking on rain barrels. She is a recent graduate from Ohio State ATI (Agricultural Technical Institute) with an associate of science in agricultural communication.

Noah Stanley, an environmental science major who is set to graduate from ATI-Wooster in December, was introduced. He just started as an intern June 3.

Outgoing Art of Gardening President Pat Edwards, left, chats with Cora Crilow, water quality specialist, during a recent meeting.

Crilow, a water quality specialist, promotes storm water conservation and works with farmers. She educates them on how to keep nutrients and fertilizers in the soil.

Tips were offered by Crilow for rain barrel success, one of which is to keep screens on top to prevent mosquitoes and leaves from entering. Members also were educated on winter preparation of rain barrels.

Rain barrel kits and barrels are available for purchase.

Painted rain barrels can be viewed June 18-25 at Central Park, Loudonville, June 26-July 1 at Ashland Balloonfest at Freer Field and July 2-8 at Corner Park, Ashland.

The Soil and Water Conservation District is in the Ashland County Office Building, 110 Cottage St., Ashland.

Gardening-related activities to celebrate National Garden Week June 2-8 were suggested by Kathy Bargar, president. Originally celebrated in April, the first full week of June was designated as National Garden Week in 1990.

Outgoing president Pat Edwards was honored with an overdue thank you. Parting gifts went to the past president for her presidential leadership. Last year she served as co-president with Bargar.

A carry-in lunch will be held July 3. Members will meet at Freer Field at 11 a.m.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Benefits of rain barrels is Art of Gardening topic at Ashland meeting