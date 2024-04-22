Art Garden KC begins summer festival at Berkley Riverfront

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Art Garden KC kicked off it’s second annual summer festival at the Berkley Riverfront on Sunday.

They partnered with Port KC as they moved the event closer to CPKC Stadium in hopes of keeping construction disruptions down for festival goers.

The festival includes music, food trucks, children’s activities and yoga to go along with 50 vendors offering handcrafted clothes, jewelry, sculptures, art and more.

Art Garden KC’s goal is to create equitable economic opportunities for creative entrepreneurs and small businesses.

“We’re so excited to be back at Berkley Riverfront park this year, “Bethany Alzanadi, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Art Garden KC said. “It’s a gorgeous space to spend Sundays with friends and family, we can’t to share this unique experience with more KC folks and all the new businesses flourishing in riverfront neighborhood.”

The event gives people in Kansas City the opportunity to see, buy and experience unique art in an open space.

“Port KC’s focus on community and growth couldn’t happen without the inclusion of the arts,” Jon Stephens, Port KC CEO & President said. “As Berkley Riverfront grows into Kansas City’s newest destination neighborhood, it’s collaborations like these that will help build this community.”

The event will be held every Sunday from April 21 to Oct. 27 at Berkley Riverfront Park East from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You are asked to bike, ride or carpool if possible, but public parking will be available with limited spaces.





