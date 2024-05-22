Arrive alive: Here's how to deal with road rage and aggressive drivers

Road rage and aggressive driving are becoming more common every day across the country and Brevard County is no exception. Road rage happens when our emotions get the best of us. It leads us to behave aggressively and even dangerously.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) does make a distinction between aggressive driving, mostly regarded as a traffic offense, versus more violent behavior like road rage, quite often regarded as a criminal offense. Nonetheless, both aggressive driving and road rage contribute to serious and, sometimes deadly, consequences.

According to AAA studies, more than 90% of us have witnessed aggressive driving in the past year. While it is more common on highways, small thoroughfares are no exception either as more people move into previously quieter areas with increased urbanization. More traffic and congestion are becoming the norm. Most reported behavior, which is aggressive and annoying, include tailgating, rude gestures, cutting drivers off, not allowing people to merge, running red lights, honking, yelling, etc.

Why do we see these behaviors more often nowadays? Most studies have shown that these have been steadily increasing since the early 1990s. Now, however, we notice them even more.

Increased traffic is the number one reason given by people why they get frustrated. But most importantly, it is the time crunch. We tend to cram more things to do in our schedules. It leaves no buffer time whatsoever and does not allow us leeway for traffic jams that cause us to be late and late, according to the American Psychological Association. In addition to dealing with the reality of increased traffic or backed-up traffic, if you are already frustrated and angry or have a short fuse, you are more likely to respond with anger. If you get behind the wheel already angry then you are much more likely to engage in road rage or aggressive driving.

What should you do if you are at the receiving end of aggressive driving? Number one, get out of the way. Let them pass. Do not react. Do not engage in reciprocal behavior. Get to a safe place or if you are feeling in danger, call 911. Fifty percent of us have admitted to trying to respond in the same kind to aggressive behavior that can lead to dangerous and deadly consequences. There is nothing more important than arriving safely at our destination. It is simply not worth teaching somebody a lesson by engaging in reciprocal behavior.

What should you do if you start feeling frustrated and angry and feel that you may be spiraling into aggressive behavior? Take a deep breath, think about the consequences. “Is it worth it?” is an especially important question you must ask yourself. You will be surprised. Your insurance can double if you are caught recklessly driving. If you drive aggressively routinely, you spend up to $500 per year more on gas. That is a good incentive not to engage in aggressive behavior.

What should you do instead? Take a deep breath and focus on what is in front of you. Notice things around you. For example, one day, I was stuck at a traffic light, and we were going nowhere fast. I could have gotten frustrated and angry. Instead, I accepted the fact that I was going to be late. It allowed me to notice that right next to the traffic signal, there was a pole. On top was a beautiful Osprey nest with chicks peeping out. It brought a smile to my face, my mood lightened.

Take a moment to check in with yourself. Check in with the surroundings. Listen to calming music. If you have kids in the backseat, talk to them, catch up with them. Use that time to really catch up on the day. Have a backup plan, in case you are going to be late, picking up kids or meeting the customer. Is there a way you can safely communicate with them that you will be late? Is there somebody else who can pick up the kids and stay with them till you reach there? It will take the pressure off you and the edge off the emotions. Build extra time in your commute especially around peak rush hours or school times because that’s when backups happen. It is better to arrive at the destination a few minutes early, than to be frustrated and late.

It is especially important that you manage your emotions, disengage the reactionary type of behavior. Practice the 3 A's. Awareness, Acceptance, and then thoughtful Action. You have no control over the traffic or other people's behavior. Think what your action would be and the consequences for yourself and other drivers. You are more likely to act in a positive way. If you come up to a backup caused by an accident, practice extending kindness and empathy to the people who may be involved and hope that they are safe. Be grateful and thankful that you have a car to drive and can drive. Be thankful you are safe and you are okay.

As my dad would say “Better be late, Mr., than, be the late Mr…..”

Dr. Jaya Prakash is a retired physician and professor, owner of CoachJaya4Health and known locally as “Coach Jaya”.

Drive safe, be safe and have a wonderful drive.

