Sluggish WiFi? Upgrade your router with an Arris surfboard — up to 60 percent off at Amazon, today only
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Dealing with a slow network can make all the difference between a seamless web experience and frustratingly pounding your computer over turtle-like load times. Working from home, video streaming, online shopping — it can all be impacted by a sluggish network. Ditto for slow cable networks.
Well, you don't have to settle for slow internet and cable when you've got the right equipment. And, just for today, top-rated Arris cable modems and wifi routers are marked up to 60 percent off at Amazon. Don't miss these deals.
Arris Surfboard SBV2402 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem
Get a cable modem and ethernet router in one with this device. No more managing multiple devices, or renting a router from your service provider! It's compatible with major cable internet providers, including Cox, Spectrum, Xfinity and more. You'll enjoy 24 downstream and eight upstream channels once this modem is in your life.
"Easy installation, sent MAC address to Comcast via chat and was ready in 15 minutes," a five-star fan said. "Only needs two to three minutes to fully reboot after a power failure, internet and phone have been 100 percent reliable since install. Tested fine at my service max of 90MB/sec, should work up to 400MB/sec with higher tiers."
Shop it: Arris Surfboard SBV2402 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem, $58.50 (was $140), amazon.com
Arris SURFboard mAX Pro Mesh AX11000 Wifi 6 AX Router
Create a whole home wifi 6 system capable of speeds up to 11 Gbps in your home with this surfboard. Even cooler? It provides up to 3,000 square feet of coverage, giving you super fast internet over a massive range. With this device, you'll have the capacity to simultaneously stream multiple 4k videos and all smart home devices — it supports up to 255 devices on the network! It even syncs up to your Echo, so you can do things like tell Alexa to enable your guest wifi access. "I had it up and running within 10 minutes, and I'm getting close to 500 mbps — my service allows for a max of 500 — with every wifi speed test I run throughout the day," a satisfied customer said.
Shop it: Arris SURFboard mAX Pro Mesh AX11000 Wifi 6 AX Router, $259 (was $400), amazon.com
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
