Around the Southland: Crete-Monee FFA chapter recognized, Service Day at MPA, and more

New Crete-Monee FFA chapter recognized

Members of the Crete-Monee FFA chapter were recognized for organizing a newly chartered FFA program in the last year at the 96th annual Illinois State FFA Convention last week in Springfield. The three-day event annually recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team and celebrates agriculture, according to a news release.

The Crete-Monee chapter was recognized as one of the newest of the 387 FFA chapters in Illinois. The convention activities included a career fair featuring colleges and agribusinesses and an opportunity to engage in the history of Illinois’ capital city.

The Illinois Association FFA is part of the National FFA Organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America, with a mission of making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

Morgan Park Academy hosts Service Day

The recent Spring Service Day at Morgan Park Academy brought students together for projects aimed at making a positive impact in the community.

Service Day at Morgan Park Academy is a longstanding tradition deeply ingrained in the school’s commitment to fostering empathy, compassion, and civic-mindedness among its students, according to a news release from the school. Two service days are held — one in fall and one in spring.

Lower and Middle School students organized a walk-a-thon and book drive to collect and raise funds in support of Open Books, a not-for-profit dedicated to making books more readily available regardless of economic situations.

Upper School students performed various service projects on campus, sorting through the Arts Center costumes and cleaning up the gym athletic equipment. Many also hopped on a bus and helped local community organizations such as Feed My Starving Children, Cradles to Crayons, Greater Chicago Food Depository, and Sundown Meadow Forest Preserve.

Kitten yoga event planned in Midlothian

Midlothian Public Library is partnering with NAWS No-Kill Humane Society to offer Purring Poses yoga with cats and kittens for adults ages 18 and up from 3 to 4 p.m. June 22 at the library, 14701 Kenton Ave.

Participants will be guided through gentle yoga poses focused on staying on the floor to optimize roaming kitten cuddle sessions, according to a news release from the library. Whether one is a seasoned yogi or has never practiced yoga before, this activity is likely to reduce stress, increase happiness and provide fun, organizers said.

Attendees are invited to consider the cats and kittens for adoption and bring donations of supplies for NAWS, such as cat litter and cat or kitten food.

The event is free, but registration is required as space is limited. Information and registration is at 708-535-2027 or midlothianlibrary.org.

Trap-Neuter-Return program offered

A program focused on reducing feral cat populations is offered from 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 24 at the Frankfort Public Library, 21119 S. Pfeiffer Road.

The Trap-Neuter-Return program teaches the tricks of baiting and setting humane traps, which are available on loan with a deposit that is refundable upon their return in good condition. The session also will include a list of low-cost clinics and instructions on transporting cats safely as well as information about how caretakers have a right to feed and shelter a colony in Cook County.

Caretakers who attend a workshop receive priority for TNR assistance. More information is at www.TripleRPets.org or by email at info@tripleRpets.org

Dinosaurs to descend on Orland Park

The Orland Park Public Library offers an event for families and dinosaur enthusiasts of all ages at 2 p.m. July 19. Dinosaur Dimensions, an interactive show featuring incredibly realistic dinosaur puppets, is planned in the large meeting room at the library, 14921 S. Ravinia Ave.

The show features a newly hatched T-rex, a charming pink baby triceratops, and an impressive over-the-shoulder velociraptor. This event is designed to be both educational and entertaining, according to a news release, providing people with a fun way to learn about these magnificent creatures from the past.

No registration is required. More information is at 708-428-5100 or www.orlandparklibrary.org.

