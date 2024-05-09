Around the Sound: Treat mom to beautiful blooms at Pike Place Market Flower Festival

If you haven’t made any Mother’s Day plans this year and are looking for a local event to make your mom feel special, look no further than Pike Place Market’s Flower Festival this weekend!

The 16th annual event runs from Saturday, May 11, to Sunday, May 12. It features 40 local flower farmers with stunning seasonal stems.

From tulips to irises and, hopefully, peonies by the weekend, local farmers like Lily Cuaresma-Aquino of Cuaresma Farms in Kent are looking forward to crafting big, beautiful bouquets for mothers and flower lovers.

Pike Place Market is not just a market; it’s a community hub known for housing local vendors from across the state. This weekend’s flowers are no different; they are a testament to the market’s commitment to supporting local businesses.

“All of the flowers at Pike Place Market are grown within 100 miles of the market, so it’s all local and comes from Washington. We’ve got some in Whatcom, Snohomish, and Carnation, which are all very close to the market,” said Madison Bristol, the marketing director for Pike Place Market. “By supporting our local farmers, you’re not just buying flowers but investing in our community.”

To commemorate this special weekend, the first 500 visitors to spend $50 around the market on Saturday and Sunday will be able to redeem their receipts proving their purchases for a collectible flower vase, available this weekend only.

For more information, you can visit their website.