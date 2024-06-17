Around 200 pets adopted at Best Friends Animal Society ‘Super Adoption’ event

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hundreds of pets in Northwest Arkansas now have a place to call home.

The Best Friends Animal Society in Bentonville concluded its weekend-long Super Adoption event on Sunday with an estimated 200 pets being adopted.

Dogs and cats from more than 30 shelters in Arkansas and surrounding states eagerly awaited to meet their new owner.

Ebony Jackson adopted her new dog, Apple Jack, at the event on Saturday. She says she’s so excited to bring home her newest family member.

“I’m just excited to have a family pet, one that can grow up with my daughter, she’s 13. So because he’s a baby, he’ll be growing up with her so that’s the part that I’m looking forward to the most,” Jackson said.

If you missed the chance to adopt an animal this weekend, Best Friends is hosting a “Foster Power Hour” on Tuesday.

For more information on Best Friends Animal Society and the many events on its calendar, visit its website.

