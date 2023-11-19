Vietnamese cuisine is known for its well balanced and tasty combination of sweet, sour, salty, and umami flavors. It showcases vibrant and locally sourced ingredients like fresh herbs, vegetables, and various greens that are components in many dishes, providing a burst of color and flavor. Rice and noodles play a key role in Vietnamese meals, and pho is one of the most iconic dishes from the country, consisting of a flavorful broth, rice noodles, and various toppings. It's enjoyed at all times of the day and is popular worldwide.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for aromatic vegetarian pho and says, "Instead of using meat-based broths and toppings, it features a flavorful vegetable broth and a variety of plant-based ingredients. The key to a good pho is using toasted spices like anise, cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves along with other ingredients to develop a strong aromatic broth."

Read more: Restaurant Foods That Always Taste Better Than What You Make At Home

Gather The Ingredients For Aromatic Vegetarian Pho

recipe ingredients - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up a white onion, ginger root, shiitake mushrooms, baby bok choy, shredded carrots, scallions, Thai basil, fresh mint, and lime. "If you have trouble finding shredded carrots, you can use whole carrots and cut them into thin matchsticks," Hahn shares.

Then grab some vegetable broth, brown sugar, soy sauce, rice vinegar, thin rice noodles, and avocado oil. Check your spice cabinet for star anise, whole cloves, cardamom pods, cinnamon sticks, and salt.

Step 1: Toast The Spices

pho spices in pot - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add star anise, cloves, cardamom, and cinnamon sticks to a large soup pot and toast over medium heat for 5 minutes or until fragrant.

Step 2: Add The Rest Of The Broth Ingredients

adding broth to pot for pho - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add broth, brown sugar, soy sauce, vinegar, salt, onion, and ginger. Cook over medium-low heat for 30 minutes.

Step 3: Oil A Pan

hand adding oil to pan - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add oil to a frying pan and place over medium-high heat.

Step 4: Cook The Mushrooms

mushrooms in pan - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add mushrooms and cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Set aside.

Step 5: Boil The Noodles

adding noodles to pot - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Cook noodles according to package instructions.

Step 6: Strain The Broth

straining onions from broth - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Using a slotted spoon, remove and discard the star anise, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon sticks, onion, and ginger from the soup pot. Keep the broth warm over medium heat.

Step 7: Add Vegetables To Broth

stirring pot - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add the cooked mushrooms, carrots, and bok choy leaves to the broth to warm through.

Step 8: Add Noodles And Broth To Bowls

adding noodles to bowl - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Divide noodles among bowls and ladle in the broth and vegetables.

Step 9: Garnish And Serve The Soup

adding mint to soup - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Garnish the soup with scallions, basil, mint, and lime before serving.

How Can I Customize This Vegetarian Pho Recipe?

bowl of vegetarian pho with toppings - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Customizing a vegetarian pho recipe is a great way to tailor it to your preferences and dietary restrictions. The broth is a major part of the pho, and you can feel free to change the spice profile by adding or omitting spices like star anise, cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom if you prefer. You can also add other vegetables to the mix like celery, garlic, or dried mushrooms. Or, try using mushroom or miso broth instead of vegetable broth for a deeper umami flavor.

To make the pho heartier, adding a vegetarian protein source would bulk up the meal. Crispy tofu is a natural choice, but shelled edamame is a delicious and easy add-in. "I always have frozen shelled edamame on hand to add to soups, stir-fries, and grain bowls," Hahn says. In this case, you can just add them to the hot broth when you add the mushrooms, carrots, and bok choy.

If you have other vegetables on hand, you can toss them in. Red peppers, broccoli, and bean sprouts are a nice complement. Pho typically uses a thin rice noodle, but any type of noodle will work here, such as a thicker rice noodle, soba, or udon.

What Can I Pair With This Aromatic Vegetarian Pho?

hand holding spoon over bowl of vegetable pho - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Aromatic vegetarian pho is a delicious dish on its own, but you can enhance the meal by pairing it with various accompaniments and sides to create a well rounded, Vietnamese-inspired dining experience.

If you're looking for something hearty, a vegetarian banh mi sandwich filled with marinated tofu, pickled vegetables, fresh cilantro, and jalapeños pairs well with pho. The combination of flavors and textures is delightful. You could also fresh vegetable spring rolls alongside your pho. Filled with a combination of fresh herbs, rice noodles, and tofu or other vegetables, they make a great appetizer or side dish when dipped in a tasty peanut or hoisin sauce.

Another option is to prepare a fresh and crunchy Vietnamese salad with ingredients like shredded cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, and bean sprouts. Toss it with a zesty dressing made from lime juice, garlic, and rice vinegar for a light and refreshing pairing with the rich pho broth. For dessert, serve Vietnamese coconut-based sweets like coconut ice cream or coconut rice pudding.

Aromatic Vegetarian Pho Recipe

spoonful of vegetarian pho with noodles and bok choy - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Prep Time: 10mCook Time: 40mYield: 6 servingsIngredients

3 whole star anise

5 whole cloves, peeled

2 green cardamom pods

2 cinnamon sticks

8 cups vegetable broth

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 teaspoons rice vinegar

½ teaspoon salt

1 white onion, quartered

1 (3-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and chopped

1 tablespoon avocado oil

10 ounces shiitake mushrooms, stems discarded, sliced

6 ounces thin rice noodles

1 cup shredded carrot

2 baby bok choy bundles, ends removed

2 chopped scallions

¼ cup Thai basil

1 tablespoon fresh mint

1 lime, quartered

Directions

Add star anise, cloves, cardamom, and cinnamon sticks to a large soup pot and toast over medium heat for 5 minutes or until fragrant. Add broth, brown sugar, soy sauce, vinegar, salt, onion, and ginger. Cook over medium-low heat for 30 minutes. Add oil to a frying pan and place over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Set aside. Cook noodles according to package instructions. Using a slotted spoon, remove and discard the star anise, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon sticks, onion, and ginger from the soup pot. Keep the broth warm over medium heat. Add the cooked mushrooms, carrots, and bok choy leaves to the broth to warm through. Divide noodles among bowls and ladle in the broth and vegetables. Garnish the soup with scallions, basil, mint, and lime before serving.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.