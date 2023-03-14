'Any smell I had is gone': This air purifier has over 10,000 five-star reviews and it's 40% off
Everybody likes fresh air — that's why air purifiers are so popular. But some are just better than others. The Aroeve Air Purifier is in the former category. It has over 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, all of them raving about how this miraculous thing leaves their room smelling fresh as a daisy. Best of all, it's currently 39% off, so why not get two!
Aroeve Home Air Purifier
Let's start with how good this machine is at filtering the air you breathe. It comes with an H13 HEPA filter, which offers efficient multi-layer protection against tiny particles such as smoke, pollen, dander, hair and, well, garden-variety stink! Plus, its dual-channel tech and 360-degree air vent will refresh the air five times per hour in rooms as large as 215 square feet. That makes this perfect for any room in your house, be it the bedroom, kitchen or living room.
"Where has this been all my life?" exclaimed this five-star Amazon review. "I set this up in my bedroom this morning and went to work. When I got home I couldn't believe how fresh my room smelled, I didn't know that smell would be so amazing.... I can't believe how much better I can already breathe!"
It's especially useful if you have allergies, like this stuffed-up shopper. "Changed my ability to breathe at home. I suffer from chronic nasal congestion. I am on two prescription nasal sprays for congestion and allergies and sometimes also take Allegra; still, I wake up with a stuffed nose and open mouth, which has caused me many cavities. Using this has allowed me to wake up with clear nasal passages."
Another factor that users love about the Aroeve air purifier is its quiet operation. It has a sleep mode that reduces the fan speed to a mere whisper. Filtered air noise is as low as 22 decibels, which is certainly quiet enough for you and your family to doze off to sleep.
"So quiet, I keep forgetting it exists!" said a reviewer who suffers from asthma and allergies and has neighbors who like to smoke right outside her window. "So far it's helped clear the air of dust and pet dander. The air smells cleaner and my nose isn't as stuffy as it normally is. I also like that I can add scented oils to it. I do love my air purifier, and I am thinking of getting a second one for the living room."
What sets the Aroeve apart from most other air purifiers is that it also has an aromatherapy component! If you wish, you can take the aroma pad out from the air purifier and add in four to five drops of your favorite essential oil. Place it back in, and your whole room will be filled with the scent of your choice.
"Any smell I had is gone, it's quiet, and works well with essential oils," wrote a shopper who left a five-star review. "Super happy with this thing so far. It has pretty much gotten rid of any smell I was dealing with (old carpet, basement, I'm not in a place to replace the carpet so it smells a little all the time, even after shampooing). The ability to add essential oils helps even more. It's very nice to walk into my room and have no smell and a not-overwhelming scent from the essential oil pad."
This shopper loves it for getting rid of smelly pet odor! "I cannot recommend this air purifier enough to anyone looking for odor control in their home. My cat had a UTI and had peed all over my rug. I got my carpet professionally cleaned and it still didn’t help the smell. This eliminated the smell within an hour. I will be buying another for a different room in my house. Amazing product!"
Aroeve Home Air Purifier
If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
