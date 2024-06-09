Arnot Mall carnival returns this week

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — It’s almost time for the Arnot Mall parking lot to be filled with rides, games, and fair food.

The Carnival Rides and Treats event is returning to the mall for its second year and promises to be bigger than last year. The carnival will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 13 and 14; 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 15; 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 16; 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 19, 20, and 21; and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 22. Parking and admission to the carnival are free, and rides will cost extra.

People who want to spend most of their time at the carnival going on rides can purchase an unlimited rides wristband for $35 each Saturday and $30 on other days. Families can save some money by buying multiple wristbands at once (they must be redeemed at the same time). Wristbands for the first week can be purchased in advance using this link, and they can be purchased for the second week using this link. Single tickets will also be available for purchase for $1.50 each at the event, though most rides will cost three to five tickets.

Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival coming up in Wellsboro

According to Main Event Amusements, the midway has expanded since last year and will feature about 20 rides. Classic rides like the Tilt-A-Whirl, the Scrambler, and bumper cars will be included in the lineup, and rides that weren’t at last year’s event like a zero-gravity ride and some new kiddie rides, were added to the upcoming event.

In addition to there being more rides, there will be more games of skill and chance this year. Players will also have the chance to win bigger and better prizes, according to event organizers. Kids (and kids at heart) will have the chance to get their faces painted with an airbrush and can choose from dozens of designs at the carnival as well.

Elmira to hold Juneteenth celebration

Visitors will have plenty of choices of classic fair foods if they get hungry during the carnival. Meals and treats available for purchase will include gyros, Italian sausage, walking tacos, snow cones, cotton candy, candy apples, funnel cakes, deep-fried Oreos, and more. Adults can also try a new loganberry wine slushy from Ashley Lynn Winery. All of the food vendors will accept cash, credit, and Apple Pay.

The last day of the carnival (June 22) will feature Set the Sky to Music. The 28th Annual American Pride Ride will end at the Arnot Mall at about 4:30 p.m., bringing hundreds of motorcycles to the parking lot. Once it gets dark, visitors can watch a fireworks display while listening to music.

For more information about the carnival, visit the Carnival Rides & Treats – Arnot Facebook page.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.