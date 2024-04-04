Arkansas River clean-up event happening this month

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Arkansas River will see some spring cleaning later this month.

On April 27, the annual Ark River Clean-Up will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., beginning at 151 N. Waco Ave.

Volunteers will receive an eco-friendly event shirt and a free lunch (while supplies last) and be provided with gloves and trash bags.

“Since 2002, the Ark River Clean-Up has collected TONS of litter from the Arkansas River each spring. Be River-Proud,” reads the event page.

Last year, 778 volunteers filled 437 bags of trash, removing 3,290 pounds of litter from the river.

The clean-up is sponsored by Cargill Cares, the Kansas Alliance for Wetlands & Streams, the City of Wichita, Intrust Bank, and many others.

“Let’s show our community spirit and help keep our river clean and beautiful,” said District 6 Councilmember Maggie Ballard. “Make a positive impact by cleaning up our beloved river.”

Anyone who is interested in signing up for the event can register online.

Interested in joining with your company, school, scout, church, or just a group of friends? You can start or join a group during your registration.

To learn more about the Ark River Clean-Up, click here.

