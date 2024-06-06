Arkansas organization aims to help veterans struggling with PTSD with service dogs

WARD, Ark. – Arkansas Service Paws says it wants to raise awareness about veterans suffering from PTSD and also help veterans cope with the disorder through service animals.

In 2022, Vicki Limbaugh created Arkansas Service Paws to help heal veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, about 7% of veterans will experience PTSD at some point in their life.

Limbaugh said the program is also for first responders and has various amounts of training, with it taking anywhere from 12 to 18 months for them to mentor dogs into service animals.

Limbaugh is an Air Force veteran with a service animal and said she knows firsthand how important the program is.

“He looks after me, I look after him, we’re here as a team,” Limbaugh said. “He saved my life. I was suicidal at one point in time and because of him I’m not.”

She said her service animal Tank will help her when she needs it most.

“He will interrupt my anxiety attack and help bring me down. You don’t feel as alone,” Limbaugh said.

Army Veteran Seth Sweatt said that connection is vital.

“There were points where I was suicidal too,” Sweatt said. “I didn’t know that I had PTSD and that was something that was hard to accept.”

Sweatt said when his service animal Captain came into his life he gave him back something he was missing.

“It gave me a sense of purpose again,” Sweatt said. “Having these dogs for one, saved my life.”

Navy veteran John White was stationed on a submarine and said he has PTSD and major depressive disorder. He said this is his second time going through the program, noting that his service animal Cookie has been there for him during difficult times.

“When you’re on a submarine you have a high-stress environment and I have nightmares,” White said. “Kicking and punching my arm out in the bed and she will wake me up immediately to stop them.”

They say the service dogs reconnect them with life again and they enjoy it. Limbaugh hopes to help other veterans through their health journey.

“It makes your life so much better,” Limbaugh said. “It really does make it worth living again.”

Arkansas Service Paws allows people to fill out an application on their website to get involved or give them a call at 501-232-1926.

