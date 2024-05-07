Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission surprises students with NYC trip

New York City – This week the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is in Washington D.C. for its 2024 Dream Keepers anti-bullying tour.

The commission plans to celebrate many things like a new statue representing Arkansas that will be placed in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday but on Monday, the commission made a surprise stop in New York City.

Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission Goes to D.C. for native figure to be honored at U.S. Capitol

The students range from several different school districts like Pine Bluff, Stuttgart and Little Rock.

Two students who go to Pine Bluff High School say this surprise was more than welcome.

“It was totally sprung upon all of us,” Remeia Smothers said.

“I feel like anything can happen right now and there’s a lot of stuff for us to do so I’m feeling really excited,” Anothony Goldsmith said.

Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission commemorates 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday

With New York City being known as one of the cities of dreams, Dushun Scarbrough who is the Executive Director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission says that is exactly what they want students to be surrounded by.

“Over 60 years ago, we had a man that said I have a dream and to be able to help youth have their dreams and recognize their dreams is something important to me,” Scarbrough said.

Scarbrough said that they want to make sure students also learn a deeper meaning.

“Realizing bullying is prevalent all over the United States to have this opportunity to let them be free and realize there is opportunity out in the world and teaching those nonviolence principles,” Scarbrough stated.

‘It’s a blessing,’ Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission gives away thousands of pounds of food

They all say there’s just something about New York City that makes them feel they’re dreams could become reality.

“I had filled out an application to New York City and am still waiting to hear back, but I always wanted to become a film director and in film production so I’m really hoping that some time I do make it in New York,” Goldsmith said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.