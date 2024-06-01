Ark-La-Tex Tattoo Expo being held in Longview this weekend

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Ark-La-Tex Tattoo and Art Expo will be held from May 31 to June 2 at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview.

The 3-day expo will have award winning artists, tattoo competitions, daily $200 tattoo giveaways, human suspension, art exhibits, vendors, airbrush tattoos for children and local food.

Tickets are $20 for a day pass, $40 for a weekend pass and for children 12 years old and under get in free.

To book a tattoo at the expo or to learn more people can visit the Ark-La-Tex Tattoo and Art Expo online.

