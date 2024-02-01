Arizona's newest state park opens soon. Here's what you can do at Rockin' River Ranch

Arizona is about to open its first new state park in eight years.

Rockin' River Ranch State Park will open in February 2024 on 209 acres of former ranch land in Camp Verde in central Arizona.

The land sits at the confluence of West Clear Creek and the Verde River. It encompasses riparian and high desert terrain and is touted for its hiking and wildlife-watching opportunities. Mesquite, cottonwood and sycamore trees dot the property.

Acquired by the state in 2008, the history of Rockin' River Ranch's development is a messy one. State parks staff intended to start construction on it in 2018, but without fully assessing the site for cultural and archaeological resources first.

Includes a Verde Valley city: Tripadvisor users swear these are the Arizona cities you must visit in 2024

Where is Rockin' River Ranch State Park?

Rockin' River Ranch State Park is in the Verde Valley of central Arizona, in an area where West Clear Creek and the Verde River meet.

The park's address is 4513 S. Salt Mine Road, Camp Verde.

It will be Camp Verde's second state park. The other is Fort Verde State Historic Park, which opened in 1970 to preserve the military history of the Verde Valley, according to Arizona State Parks & Trails.

When does Rockin' River Ranch State Park open?

The park officially opens on Friday, Feb. 9. It will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry at 4 p.m.

What can you do at Rockin' River Ranch State Park?

Rockin' River Ranch State Park will be open for day use only. Activities include hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, wildlife watching and birding. Six trails ranging from 0.2 mile to 1.7 miles long crisscross the park.

The park also offers fishing access along the Verde River.

Picnic areas, a visitor center with a gift shop and restrooms are available.

Find out more at azstateparks.com/rockin-river.

How much does it cost to visit Rockin' River Ranch State Park?

Admission is $7 per vehicle. Individual and bicycle entry costs $3.

Rockin' River Ranch State Park history

True to its name, Rockin' River Ranch once operated as a ranch with horse riding and boarding facilities. The land was used as a staging area for trail rides on the ranch and adjacent Coconino and Prescott national forest land, according to Arizona State Parks & Trails.

The Nature Conservancy, an environmental conservation nonprofit, negotiated a contract with the ranch owner and purchased the land in January 2008. Arizona State Parks & Trails acquired the land on Oct. 16, 2008, as part of the Verde River Greenway State Natural Area.

State leaders budgeted $4 million for the park's development, which was scheduled to begin in 2018. But former state parks archaeologist Will Russell alleged in interviews with The Arizona Republic and the Phoenix New Times that the required cultural and archaeological mitigation didn't take place as parks staff prioritized expediting park development.

Concerns were raised about Rockin' River Ranch because of its location near an archaeological site, Russell told the New Times. State parks' 2017 master plan for Rockin' River Ranch stated that a field review study turned up just one surface-level archaeological resource: an irrigation ditch associated with the historic occupation of the park area. The plan did not mention the possibility that ancient artifacts could be found underground.

Then-state parks director Sue Black was fired in November 2018 over numerous complaints, including but not limited to overseeing the destruction of archaeological sites in multiple state parks. State parks staff scrutinized the Rockin' River Ranch development after her firing; staff told The Republic that construction could not go forward until a cultural resource assessment of the property.

Fossils in Arizona: Latest discoveries and where to look for dinosaur tracks

Michael Salerno is an award-winning journalist who’s covered travel and tourism since 2014. His work as The Arizona Republic’s consumer travel reporter aims to help readers navigate the stresses of traveling and get the best value for their money on their vacations. He can be reached at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @salerno_phx.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New Arizona state park Rockin' River Ranch opens in February 2024