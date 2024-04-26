Arizona's most expensive Airbnb has six bedrooms and stunning views. Here's how much it costs

Your summer getaway might already be on your mind with May just around the corner.

With some of the world's most outstanding vacation rental properties, Airbnb is a go-to place for those seeking lakefront stays, mountain retreats, cozy cabins, vintage cottages or fairytale-like mansions.

But the further you take your experience, the more will be the cost. In Arizona, staying at one of the top getaway spots available on Airbnb could cost you anywhere from $10,000 to $18,000 per night, according to BestBrokers.com

Here's a roundup of the most expensive Airbnb stays in Arizona and where you can find them.

This is Arizona's most expensive Airbnb

Italian Villa on Mummy Mountain is a six-bedroom luxurious property in Paradise Valley with an astonishing view of Camelback Mountain and the Phoenix skyline.

The romasque-style property is listed for $14,300 per night, but it comes out to $18,384 with fees and taxes, according to BestBrokers.com.

The nearly 6000-square-foot villa offers a wide range of amenities, including a gym, a stunning pool, amazing views through floor-to-ceiling glass, a barbecue grill and a fire pit, among other comforts.

The 10 most expensive Airbnb stays in Arizona

Here are the 10 costliest Airbnb stays in Arizona and their price including fees and taxes, according to BestBrokers.

BestBrokers analysts excluded hotel rooms, stays with unrealistic listing prices and places with few images or no available dates in July.

The 5 most expensive Airbnb stays in the U.S

Airbnb stays in the United States are the most expensive in the world, with an average nightly cost exceeding $216. According to BrestBrokers, these are the top 10 outliers that push that average higher, along with their nightly rates including taxes and fees:

The riverbend nouse in Aspen, Colorado: $55,729 per night ($390,100 for a seven-night stay). Crown jewel on lake in Austin, Texas: $53,584 nightly ($375,086 for a 7-night stay). Sierra sunset estate, Nevada: $39,563 per night. Sunrise Cove getaway, South Carolina: $37,510 nightly. Home in Indio, California: $29,367 per night.

All cleaning fees, Airbnb service fees and occupancy taxes were included in the nightly rates of the properties listed above.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: This is the most expensive Airbnb