Arizona's best swimming holes: Coolest places to splash it up this summer

We Arizonans revere our swimming holes. They are our precious sanctuaries from the sweltering heat. They give us carefree days of splashing and sunbathing.

Yet — and this is a surprising thing — they are not always treated with the respect they deserve. If you head out to enjoy some of Arizona’s beloved swimming holes this summer, don’t forget one essential item: a trash bag.

You won't find trash cans in wilderness areas and sadly, not everyone practices "Leave No Trace" principles. So let’s all pitch in to protect these treasured special places in an arid land.

Pack out absolutely everything you pack in. If you find trash left behind, don’t just cluck your tongue in dismay. Pack that out, too. Bring no glass containers. Visit on weekdays if possible. And be respectful of others. We’re all there to celebrate the miracle of water and shade in a land where neither is common.

Let’s make it a memorable summer while protecting and preserving these amazing Arizona swimming holes.

Sedona: Grasshopper Point

When the crowds are too much at Slide Rock State Park, which is most days in summer, the lovely day-use area at Grasshopper Point offers an alternative in Oak Creek Canyon.

Nestled at the base of a towering red rock cliff, this wide clear pool varies in depth. You can have fun splashing in the shallows while thrill-seekers can try plunging into deep water from terraced ledges. A clutch of graceful sycamores shades the shoreline. There are picnic tables near the water and restrooms in the parking lot.

The Allens Bend Trail follows Oak Creek for those looking to stretch their legs on a short hike.

Where: 2 miles north of Sedona on State Route 89A.

Admission: $12 per vehicle.

Details: 928-203-0624, www.fs.usda.gov/coconino.

Sedona: Crescent Moon Picnic Site

It may feel like you’re stepping into a postcard here, if postcards are still a thing. Or at least into an Instagram feed.

Cathedral Rock reflected in the waters of Oak Creek is one of Arizona’s most photographed scenes and this is where it happens.

While heavily trafficked, crowds tend to spread out. The shallow stream meanders through forested groves and past the base of Cathedral. In a few places, the bottom drops, forming nice pools, some kid-size, some larger. Sitting several miles downstream of Slide Rock, the water also stays warmer.

With restrooms, picnic tables, grills, and drinking water available, this makes for a great family outing.

Where: Drive west from Sedona on SR 89A to Upper Red Rock Loop Road. Turn left and drive 1.5 miles. Follow the signs to Red Rock Crossing.

Admission: $12 per vehicle.

Details: 928-203-0624, www.fs.usda.gov/coconino.

Rimrock: The Crack

This one involves a hike but it’s well worth the effort. The Bell Trail parallels Wet Beaver Creek, a riparian corridor of remarkable beauty.

Staying on a sunny bench above the stream, the trail skirts the base of desert hills. Several well-used social paths branch off and lead to the stream at prime pools and smooth rock mini-beaches for those looking for a private oasis.

But it’s 3.3 miles to the real showpiece, a watery jewel known as the Crack. Here you’ll find deep pools and a 70-foot-long channel flowing between sandstone walls, perfect for diving or sunbathing.

Where: From Phoenix, take Interstate 17 north to Exit 298 for Sedona and turn right on Forest Road 618. Drive 1.5 miles to the old Beaver Creek Ranger Station, turn left and continue to the trailhead parking lot.

Details: Free. 928-203-2900, www.fs.usda.gov/coconino.

Camp Verde: Rockin’ River Ranch State Park

This will be the first summer Arizona’s newest state park is open. The 209-acre park sits at the confluence of West Clear Creek and the Verde River. That riparian corridor will make the former ranch a popular destination as temperatures rise.

A mile of the Verde River winds through the park, curving beneath the trees and along the base of white gypsum cliffs. While there is no designated beach, wading, swimming, tubing, fishing and other water activities are allowed.

Rockin’ River Ranch is only open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. There are no drinking fountains, so be sure to bring water. Bottled water is sold in the gift shop.

Where: From Phoenix, take north I-17 to Exit 287 for Camp Verde. Turn southeast on SR 260 through Camp Verde and travel 1.6 miles to Oasis Road. Turn right on Oasis, which merges with Salt Mine Road. Continue for 5 miles to the park.

Admission: $7 per vehicle.

Details: 4513 S. Salt Mine Road. 928-284-7912, www.azstateparks.com.

Camp Verde: West Clear Creek Trail to Bull Pen

Hard to imagine a better swimming hole than Bull Pen, a deep pool along West Clear Creek. The water temperature is warmer than many other spots, a shallow beach is good for kids, and a rock formation offers varying heights for cliff jumpers.

The West Clear Creek Trail cuts across the old Bull Pen Ranch for just under a mile before reaching the water. The trail continues to follow the creek, leading to some smaller pools if Bull Pen is already packed with people.

Where: From Camp Verde, drive east on SR 260 for 6 miles to FR 618. Turn left onto FR 618 and drive 2.2 miles to FR 215. Turn right and go about 3 miles to the Bull Pen Ranch Trailhead. There’s a vault toilet in the parking lot. FR 215 can be rough going and is best managed in a high-clearance vehicle.

Admission: Free.

Details: 928-203-7500, www.fs.usda.gov/coconino.

Clarkdale: Parsons Trail

Sycamore Canyon is big, Arizona’s second largest canyon, and mostly dry. But you’d never know it when hiking Parsons Trail, dropping from scrubby high desert into a jungle-like oasis that stretches along the stream.

At the beginning, the trail scrambles 200 feet down the canyon wall to the creek bed. From there it’s easy going through a virtual tunnel of leafy shade sheltering the stream. Pools form along the way, creating rippled mirrors reflecting the lush canopy of treetops and high cliffs that surround the water. You’ll find a nice pool with rock ledges about a mile in.

After several creek crossings, the trail ends at Parsons Spring (4 miles), a wide marshy area.

Where: From Cottonwood, drive northwest on Main Street, following signs to Tuzigoot National Monument. Turn right on Tuzigoot Road, cross the Verde River and turn left on Sycamore Canyon Road (Forest Road 131). Drive about 11 miles to the trailhead. The dirt road has a couple of rough spots but is usually accessible to sedans.

Admission: Free.

Details: 928-203-2900, www.fs.usda.gov/coconino.

Springerville: Lyman Lake

If you’re looking to avoid major crowds, head for Lyman Lake State Park. The 1,500-acre lake spreads across the high plains between Springerville and St. Johns, just isolated enough to offer a little elbow room.

While there’s plenty of open water for boaters, portions of the west end are buoyed off as a no-wake zone. Swimmers have their own beach, tucked away in a quiet cove, with a kids’ playground nearby. A small store serves as a visitor center and sells food, drink, bait and supplies.

Along with campsites, Lyman offers eight heated/air-conditioned cabins.

Where: 17 miles north of Springerville on U.S. 180/191.

Admission: $10 per vehicle.

Details: 928-337-4441, azstateparks.com.

Winslow: Clear Creek Reservoir

Why just stand on a corner when you can jump in a cool lake? Just 6 miles southeast of Winslow, Clear Creek Reservoir cuts its way through sandstone cliffs at the edge of McHood Park.

The lake is popular with boaters, anglers, swimmers and even rock climbers who solo up the high walls before dropping into the deep water. Boaters can travel 2.5 miles upstream into Clear Creek Canyon. Keep an eye peeled for petroglyphs.

If you’re without a boat, Clear Creek Rentals (928-289-5556, www.4clearcreekrentals.com) offers kayaks and paddleboards.

Where: From Winslow, drive south on SR 87 for 1.3 miles, then turn left on SR 99 for 4.7 miles to McHood Park.

Admission: $7 day use fee. Dry camping at McHood Park is $15, first come, first serve.

Details: 928-289-2422, visitwinslow.com/mchood-park.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona's best swimming holes 2024: Where to jump in and cool off