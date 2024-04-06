Arizona Humane Society hosting free adoption event through weekend. What to know

Through the rest of the weekend, the Arizona Humane Society will be waiving pet adoption fees thanks to BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters" campaign.

April 3rd through April 7th, the campaign will waive adoption fees for anyone looking to give a furry friend a forever home. A list of available pets is available on the Humane Society's website. Pets are microchipped, vaccinated, spayed or neutered and are eligible for a free follow-up exam.

Kelsey Dickerson, a spokesperson for the Humane Society, said the adoption event seems to be pretty popular and helps the shelter make room for more pets.

"It does seem to definitely be a huge driver when we have $0 adoptions and two, it helps when other shelters participate as well because then it's just spreading the word and using our community to be able to help get even more pets in their forever home," Dickerson said.

Dickerson said when BISSELL does big adoption events, they are usually throughout the country. She said the Humane Society and other shelters are struggling, along with the community.

The shelter, including foster homes, is currently caring for about 1,000 pets, according to Dickerson. She said the shelter is struggling with capacity and adoption specials are important to help them place the pets they are caring for and allow more space for injured, sick or abused pets that come through the shelter doors.

"People are wanting to adopt and sometimes just an adoption fee might be the reason why someone might not adopt," Dickerson said.

For those not in the right place to adopt, fostering a pet is an option. Dickerson said the shelter provides those that foster with everything they need including medical care and supplies.

For more information on adopting or fostering, visit azhumane.org.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Humane Society hosting free adoption event