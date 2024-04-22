This Arizona county was named best county to live in. Hint: it wasn't Maricopa County.

Out of Arizona's 15 counties, only one can be the best, and a new ranking claims to have found it.

Greenlee County was rated the best Arizona county to live in as the best county for families and to buy a home, according to Niche's list of the 2024 Best Counties to Live in Arizona.

Niche ranked all of Arizona's counties according to online reviews on nearly a dozen categories including the quality of public schools, affordable housing, diversity and cost of living. Each category was given a letter grade and the average letter grade determines the county's rank.

Here's how all of Arizona's counties stacked up and why.

Best Arizona counties to live in, according to Niche

Greenlee County Pima County Maricopa County Cochise County Coconino County Graham County Santa Cruz County Navajo County La Paz County Apache County Pinal County Yavapai County Yuma County Gila County Mohave County

Why Greenlee is the best Arizona county to live in

Greenlee County ranked No. 1 on Niche's list of best counties to live in in Arizona. Located on the eastern side of the state, Greenlee County has a population of less than 10,000 residents. Niche said its public schools were highly rated and its median home value and rent was far below the national median.

Pima County, located on the southern side of Arizona, took the number two spot as it is home to many families and young professionals. Its population is much larger than Greenlee County's with more than 1 million people, and its median home value and rent are slightly below the national median.

Maricopa County, with a population of more than 4 million people, scored high in the nightlife and diversity categories. Niche said the perks of living in Maricopa County include a wide variety of bars, restaurants, coffee shops and parks as well as above-average public schools.

However, its overall grade was brought down by its high median home value, nearly $100,000 more than the national median, and cost of rent.

Cochise County is located in the southeast corner of Arizona. While Niche said many families, young professionals, and retirees choose to live there, the job market is less than desirable with a median household income of $58,421.

Rounding out the top five is Coconino County in northern Arizona. Its score was lowered due to its high median home value, nearly $100,000 more than the national median, and rent.

