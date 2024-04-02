This Arizona City Was Just Named the Best Place to Retire for Healthcare, Low Crime Rates, and Perfect Weather

And it's also the spa capital of America.

Courtesy of Josue Castro

Seniors are increasingly relocating after retirement. According to a report, over 338,000 retired Americans found a new home in 2023, a whopping 44 percent increase from the previous year. And while Florida continues to be among one of the most popular destinations for those 65 and over, states like Ohio, Texas, and, most recently, Arizona, have also emerged as desirable retirement places thanks to lower cost of living, an abundance of recreational activities, and access to excellent healthcare.

In fact, the Grand Canyon State is the home of the best city to retire in 2024, according to Niche.com's latest rankings. The website considered factors like crime rates, housing costs, diversity, and demographics — and Scottsdale came out on top.

The city, located just northeast of Phoenix, is part of Maricopa County and draws visitors with its stunning desert landscapes and luxe retreats. However, it has plenty to offer its over 240,000 full-time residents — especially seniors, who comprise over 25 percent of the population. The large retirement community is great news for newcomers since it encourages an active social life.

In the crimes and safety section, Scottsdale scored a B- on Niche.com, but the city's crime level is lower than the national average and continues to fall. It excelled in the weather category, scoring a perfect A+. Niche.com considers urban amenities such as dining and sports facilities when ranking retirement communities, and Scottsdale offers a variety of dining options, coffee shops, parks, and golf courses.

Healthcare is also important when deciding where to retire, and Scottsdale excels in the health and fitness category. The city ranked 30th in the overall ranking for healthiest cities in America out of over 200 destinations. With the country's highest concentration of spas per capita, many hiking trails, endless opportunities for outdoor recreation, and excellent healthcare facilities, residents here can benefit from top-notch care.

However, the city's housing and cost of living remain high as these are the categories where the city scores its lowest grades—C+ and C- respectively. According to Zillow, the median list price for homes in Scottsdale is $807,104, which is more than twice the national average. The cost of living is 13 percent higher than the nation's average and 6.2 percent more than that of Arizona.

Clearwater, a city on Florida's Gulf Coast just west of Tampa, was second on Niche.com's best places to retire in 2024, and Metairie, a suburb of New Orleans in Louisiana, was third. You can see the full ranking at niche.com.

For more Travel & Leisure news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.