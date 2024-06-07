This Arizona city is getting a new nonstop flight to a prime vacation spot. Here's where

Air travelers in Flagstaff will soon have more convenient access to the West Coast.

American Airlines announced on Friday, June 7, that it would introduce seasonal nonstop flights between Flagstaff Pulliam Airport and Los Angeles International Airport this fall.

“The addition of the LAX route offers more choices for travelers in northern Arizona,” Brian Gall, director of Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, said in a statement. “This new route provides hundreds of one-stop destinations, making travel even more convenient for the Flagstaff region.”

The new route will be American's third in Flagstaff; it also flies to Phoenix and Dallas from the northern Arizona city.

Other new routes out of Arizona airports coming this year include JSX's new route to Dallas, American Airlines' new flight to Provo, Utah, expanded flights to Mexico and JetBlue Airways' expanded East Coast routes with business class seating.

When will American Airlines add Flagstaff to Los Angeles flights?

American Airlines' new Flagstaff-Los Angeles flight will begin Oct. 12. Flights will operate on Saturdays through March 29, 2025.

The one-hour, 40-minute flights will use CRJ-700 regional jets that can seat 65 passengers.

How much are American Airlines' Flagstaff-Los Angeles flights?

We found fares from $553 for roundtrip flights. Book at www.aa.com.

Most days, American's Flagstaff-Los Angeles nonstops are about $88 more expensive than the same flight with a layover, but layovers on the cheaper flights range from five to 18 hours.

What airlines fly out of Flagstaff Airport?

American Airlines is the only airline that operates commercial flights at the Flagstaff Airport.

United Airlines once had a flight to Denver from the airport, but those flights were cut in October 2022.

Why do people go to Los Angeles?

Los Angeles is synonymous with the entertainment industry. Movie studio tours, strolling the Hollywood Walk of Fame and seeing the famed handprints at TCL Chinese Theatre are just a few experiences that immerse travelers in its cinematic legacy.

The city and its surrounding areas have something for everyone, whether it's arts and culture at the Getty Center, searching for stars (not celebrities, but the celestial kind) at Griffith Observatory, theme park thrills at Universal Studios Hollywood, and the beaches in Santa Monica, where historic Route 66 ends.

Michael Salerno is an award-winning journalist who’s covered travel and tourism since 2014. His work as The Arizona Republic’s consumer travel reporter aims to help readers navigate the stresses of traveling and get the best value for their money on their vacations. He can be reached at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @salerno_phx.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: American Airlines adds new Los Angeles-Flagstaff AZ flight