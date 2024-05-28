This Arizona cactus is getting noticed for its odd shape. Meet the 'kissing cactus'

Love is in the air in Arizona. Even the cactuses in the Valentine State, named for the day statehood was declared, would agree.

Images of a cactus that looks like a couple kissing have been shared across social media. In comments on the photos, which are credited to Ken Carter, users wax poetic about love and think about former flames.

"If a cactus can find love, so can you," an Instagram post from ArizonaTrending read. "Even love can bloom amidst the thorns," user zay_la_soul wrote in the comments.

Here's what to know about the kissing cactus and where it is located.

What is the kissing cactus?

The kissing cactus is a uniquely Arizona attraction. Depending on who you talk to and the angle of the photo, the special cactus looks like a couple embracing or a mother holding a baby.

It's not unusual for cactuses to grow in unusual shapes. For example, saguaros and other columnar cactuses can be crested, meaning they have mutated to develop a fanlike formation rather than a rounded tip.

“You can get crests in other cactuses,” ecologist Bill Peachey told The Arizona Republic. “In fact, barrel cactuses are more commonly crested than saguaros. They're just not pretty and they're also down in the vegetation and the terrain behind trees and shrubbery and you don't see them from a long way away.”

Where is the kissing cactus located?

Carter, who spotted the cactus and shared images of it, did not share the cactus' exact location, warning that it was in a tough-to-reach spot that could be dangerous for inexperienced hikers.

"You need a Polaris Ranger, a mule or a mountain goat to get up to this spot on the backside of Brown Mountain because it is an old mining area with mines and roads and mine shafts," Carter wrote in a Facebook comment. "I'm an old Marine so I qualify with Marines and mountain goats."

Others have shared vague locations of the cactus, causing more social media debates about why the location should be kept a secret and the dangers of people going out to search for it without proper directions, according to the blog the Budget Savvy Travelers.

The blog indicates the cactus, which requires a hike or off-road vehicle to reach, is west of Tucson near Tucson Estates and Tucson Mountain Park.

What to know about cactuses in Arizona

The Sonoran Desert, which covers parts of Arizona and Mexico, is home to about 300 species of cactuses, according to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson.

While Arizona is most known for the saguaro cactus and its white blossoms, you're likely to see many types of cactuses whether you're hiking or just driving around.

Officials with Organ Pipe National Monument offered these tips for staying safe around cactuses.

Wear sturdy shoes and long pants when hiking near cactuses. This will prevent them from clinging to your skin.

Add a large tooth comb or pliers to your first aid kit. You can use these to remove any cactus or spikes that attach to you.

"Desert plants are cute, quirky plants with many unique adaptations to help them survive the intense heat and retain precious water," the National Park Service said, adding that the spines and thorns shade the plants and protect them from animals.

