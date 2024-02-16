These Arizona airports are getting $37M for terminal upgrades. Here's what's coming

Two Arizona airports will receive nearly $37 million in the latest round of grant funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will receive $36 million from the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Terminal Program for upgrades at its central utility plant in Terminal 4, which will improve air conditioning at the airport.

Yuma International Airport will receive $950,000 to upgrade its security camera system.

The infrastructure improvements in Arizona are part of $970 million in Airport Terminal Program grants that the FAA is distributing to 114 airports nationwide.

"Under this administration, we are doing more to improve the travel experience than ever before, from expanding consumer protections to modernizing the physical infrastructure," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement on Thursday.

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport: $36 million for utility upgrades

Sky Harbor's $36 million grant will help replace equipment that provides cooling to Terminal 4's main building, eight concourses and connector bridges, airport spokesman Eric Everts said. Other replacement components include chillers, water filtration, and cooling towers.

The work is part of the Phoenix airport's 30-year-old Central Utility Plant upgrade in Terminal 4. City documents showed the work is needed because some components of the plant's cooling infrastructure are outdated and costly to operate, while others are obsolete or no longer have replacement parts available.

"Cooling system technology has improved tremendously in the last 35 years to be more efficient and cost-effective," Everts said. "While the airport employs a robust preventative maintenance program, the system needs to be replaced to ensure long-term viability of the facility for passengers, employees, airlines and other business partners."

Once completed, the upgrades will improve cooling in Terminal 4, reduce emissions, conserve energy and water and lower the cost of operating and maintaining the utility plant, Everts said.

Phoenix city staff expect these upgrades will cost $84 million, documents showed.

The utility plant project is part of a $500 million refresh of Terminal 4. Chad Makovsky, Phoenix's director of aviation services, shared details of the work and disclosed applying for the grant funding in a recent interview with The Arizona Republic.

While this is Sky Harbor's first project to receive Airport Terminal Program funding, it's not the first to receive a grant funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The $260 million construction of a new taxiway connecting the north and south airfields will receive $194 million in federal funding over five years.

Yuma airport: $950,000 for security system upgrades

Yuma International Airport's $950,000 grant will support upgrades and replacements of equipment at high-security requirement locations.

That includes cameras, access readers, fiber optics, data switches and hardware.

Upgrades will improve the airport's ability to detect potential threats against people, property and aircraft, according to the FAA.

This is the Yuma airport's second Airport Terminal Program grant. It received $1.1 million in 2023 to replace 20-year-old flooring with terrazzo floors.

