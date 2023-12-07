Ariana Madix to give Broadway the old razzle dazzle as Roxie Hart in 'Chicago'

Ariana Madix is coming to Broadway!

During a Dec. 6 appearance on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna, Madix, 38, shared she's going to play Roxie Hart in "Chicago" on Broadway.

"Oh my gosh! That's so amazing," Jenna Bush Hager said.

Madix also shared the news on Instagram in a joint video announcement post with Broadway.com which read, "❤️ Roxie Rules! Ariana Madix of VANDERPUMP RULES and recent DANCING WITH THE STARS finalist will make her Broadway debut January 29 in CHICAGO for 8 weeks only!"

In the comments, Madix wrote, “IS THIS REAL LIFE.”

Her fans also expressed their joy, with one fan writing, "Oh my GOD!!!!!!!! The Ariana train just don’t stop!!! 👏👏👏👏."

Another wrote, "I am screaming!!!!!👏👏👏👏👏."

A third said, "I cannot think of a more iconic Roxie 😍 So proud of you!!!"

Madix's big announcement comes after she became a finalist on Season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars." Although she ended the competition in third place, Madix's fans still cheered her on to the very end.

Ever since Madix split with her "Vanderpump Rules" co-star and longtime partner, Tom Sandoval, she's been having a lot going on in her life.

For her "DWTS" debut, Madix wore a gorgeous red outfit that looked a lot like the infamous revenge dress that she wore to the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 reunion after she learned Sandoval had cheated on her with her best friend and fellow co-star, Raquel Leviss.

Then, on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna, Madix showed her fans some of the favorite cocktails she made that were inspired by her post-breakup journey.

Ariana Madix (Nathan Congleton / TODAY)

"Turns out the best way to get revenge on an ex is to simply remind them of how you’re a total firecracker, with or without them," she told TODAY. " As a tribute to that bold red dress, this cocktail is a fiery red Negroni made with strawberry-infused Campari."

Madix also said she started to get hopeful about her love life once she traveled to Oaxaca, Mexico for a friend's wedding and ended up meeting a nice guy.

"We stayed up the entire night after the wedding just getting to know each other, talking about our families, dreams and goals," she said. "It felt like divine intervention, the way he appeared during one of my darkest moments. He respected my request that nothing would happen beyond talking that night. He was excited to just spend more time together, getting to know the real me. That gave me the biggest feeling of hope for my future. This is not the end; it’s just the beginning."

