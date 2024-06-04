Ardsley Park fountain to honor garden club founder Mary Robinson Myrick

A fountain, dedicated to Mary Robinson Myrick will be unveiled at Kavanaugh Park on Washington Avenue and Abercorn Street.

The unveiling of a fountain in Ardsley Park honoring the late Mary Robinson Myrick is a testament to Myrick’s lifelong desire to beautify Savannah and Georgia, says one of her granddaughters.

Catherine Myrick Gussler described her grandmother as a “visionary committed to environmental activism in its infancy.”

In addition to being the driving force behind the establishment of several local garden clubs ― including the Ardsley Park/Chatham Crescent Garden Club (APCCGC) ― Myrick wrote a gardening column for Savannah Morning News for more than 30 years.

“I remember my grandmother working on her typewriter until the early hours of the morning, sleeping at most four hours per night,” Gussler said. “She cared deeply about our environment and spent considerable time and energy towards the beautification of our region.”

The fountain that will honor both Myrick’s memory and the APCCGC that she founded a half century ago will be unveiled at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, in Kavanaugh Park, Washington Avenue and Abercorn Street. Mayor Van Johnson, Alderman Nick Palumbo and other dignitaries have been invited to the unveiling.

Trish Lawrence, who is garden club co-president with Maureen Bergmueller, said the club worked with the Metropolitan Planning Commission and the City of Savannah for approval of the fountain. Its location in the center of Kavanaugh Park was almost “meant to be” because of the configuration of the park’s sidewalks all coming together in the center of the greenspace, Lawrence pointed out.

“It was a no-brainer that the fountain should honor Mrs. Myrick, whose name kept popping up,” Lawrence said. “She did so much for the greenspaces in Savannah.”

Myrick was responsible for creating gardens on the grounds of the Savannah Widow’s Society and the American Red Cross building downtown. In 1963 she established the Fragrant Garden for the Blind in Forsyth Park. Additionally, she frequently offered her country home at Wild Heron to the local Chamber of Commerce and other civic organizations for visitors and smaller conventions and became known as the city’s official hostess.

During Myrick’s tenure as president of the Garden Club of Georgia, 538,702 trees were planted by the organization. She also spearheaded the Keep Georgia Beautiful anti-litter campaign and came up with the slogan, “Savannah’s Beauty Is Our Duty.”

In honor of her civic work, then-Savannah Mayor John Rousakis declared her 90th birthday ― June 12, 1978 ― as Mary Myrick Day.”

The cost of the fountain, placement and landscaping totaled approximately $90,000 and was paid for with funds contributed by the APCCGC, as well as from grants, group, family and individual donations earmarked under the “Friends of the Fountain,” Lawrence said.

The fountain was designed by Ardsley resident and Garden Club Member Rose Marie Woulfe, in conjunction with Robinson Iron, the company that designed the fountain in Lafayette Square and which has done repair work to the Forsyth Park Fountain.

The female figure on the fountain is based upon Flora, the goddess of flowers and flowering plants, who symbolizes love, beauty and abundance, according to club notes. Woulfe also came up with the “wonderful idea” of having the fountain face in the direction of Myrick’s former home, Lawrence said.

The 400-acre Ardsley Park/Chatham Crescent neighborhood was inspired by the Oglethorpe Plan. It was laid out in a series of grids and squares and has 11 landscaped parks and a tree-lined great mall. The parks are named for the mayor, aldermen and a handful of key municipal leaders who were in office when the area was developed around 1910. The Ardsley Park/Chatham Crescent neighborhood was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985.

Serving in various capacities on the APCCGC fountain committee were several club members, including Lawrence, Woulfe, Nora Missroon, Veronica Carr-Soto, Laura Stafford and Jan Bradley.

