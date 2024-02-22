Archroma Debuts End-to-End Solutions for Cleaner Chemistry

Archroma has taken its best innovations and wrapped them up into one tool to make sustainability gains easier.

The Swiss specialty chemical firm unveiled Super Systems+, an inclusive suite of “end-to-end systems combining fiber-specific processing solutions and intelligent effects” to help brands, retailers and mills make economic and environmental sustainability decisions. The solutions deliver resource savings, cleaner chemistries and durability for denim, cotton knits and polyester-cotton blends, the company stated.

Archroma previewed Super Systems+ last month at Colombiatex. Dhirendra Gautam, Archroma’s VP of product marketing and strategy, said the launch is a “major milestone” for the company.

“The textile industry is being confronted with critical industry shifts, like resource savings and circularity, and the need for brands to find a new way to bring their products to life while remaining competitive and maintaining article aesthetics and functional performance,” Gautam said. “We want to deliver a more sustainable ecosystem.”

The suite encompasses wet processing solutions for measurable environmental benefits and offers durable colors and functional effects to enhance product lifespan. Plus, technologies are integrated to eliminate harmful or regulated substances. These features, Archroma said, will help brands and mills reach their individual sustainability goals through quantifiable resource savings as well as the adoption of cleaner chemistries.

“Empowering a sustainable tomorrow, our Super Systems+ portfolio of solutions harnesses the power of cutting-edge technologies,” said Kerim Oner, Archroma’s director of strategic marketing. “Embracing eco-friendlier innovation, our offerings pave the way for a future where efficiency meets environmental consciousness, reducing processing time and conserving water and energy, all while achieving economic sustainability.”

There are six key products and technologies used in the Super Systems+ solutions, including ones targeting the denim industry.

Diresul Evolution Black is Archroma’s “cleanest sulfur black dye ever” and offers unique shade and wash-down effects on black denim, resulting in an overall impact reduction of 57 percent compared to standard Sulfur Black 1 liquid.

Denisol Pure Indigo 30 LIQ is an aniline-free indigo solution that allegedly produces results on par with conventional indigo dye.

Avitera SE is a range of reactive cellulosic dyes that help preserve the longevity of the look and functionality of textiles by offering high light and perspiration light fastness due to “uniquely engineered” chromophores. The results of the dye range include water, electricity and carbon emissions savings as well as an improved cost-to-performance ratio for cotton and its blends.

Eriopon E3-Save is a next-generation multi-action dyeing auxiliary for polyester dyeing that reduces processing time while conserving resources. Phobotex NTR-50 LIQ offers bio-based, PFAS-free, formaldehyde-free and crosslinker-free water repellence.