From the archives: The Louisville Clock sculpture

“A ‘historical clock’ was suggested by Aldred Stern, a New York City planner of world's fairs and international exhibits, about ways of enhancing the Fourth Street pedestrian mall,” said Wilson W. Wyatt, Jr. of Louisville Central Area.

This "historical clock" would be "one of the most unique designed features in the world … the towering clock would have moving pieces that would come out on the hour or half-hour and show some historical aspect of Louisville,” Wyatt further clarified.

This brief mention of a "historical clock," toward the end of a Nov. 3, 1972, Courier Journal article regarding the design of "Federal Square," (a new downtown plaza), began a Don Quixote-like process that spanned more than four decades, with multiple relocations, multiple reconstructions, and multiple malfunctions for this beloved civic sculpture.

The Louisville Clock, with its automated Derby race, has become a fixture on the Fourth Avenue mall in Louisville since its dedication in 1976. The clock may be moved next year, May 4, 1984.

“Sign of the Time: Mall to get Spectacular ‘Racing’ Clock” was a Jan. 23, 1975 headline on page C1 of the Courier Journal, below the fold. Staff writer Mike Brown provided this description:

“Plans for a 40-foot-high River City Mall clock tower featuring an animated ‘horse race’ at noon each day were announced yesterday as a joint undertaking of a private Louisville foundation and local government. ‘A fun thing.’ That's what Henry V. Heuser Sr. called the glockenspiel-like construction. He is president of the Henry Vogt Foundation, which is said to be providing the bulk of the funds.”

Louisville sculptor Barney Bright, who was is responsible for designing, sculpturing and overseeing the work described it was "Just like an old-fashioned mechanical toy."

"Something to bring people off the expressway." That was the guarantee of Wilson W. Wyatt Jr., executive director of Louisville Central Area, Inc., a private, downtown development organization, that coordinated the planning.

The Derby Clock was moved to the main gate at Kentucky Kingdom amusement park yesterday from south of the Galleria with help from electricians Pete Fahey, left and Billy Jones, July 10, 1987.

The goal was to have the Clock up and running by the summer of 1976. An artist’s detailed rendering of the Clock was accompanied the report.

The Clock completion deadline was delayed per a small article in the Jan. 8, 1976, newspaper. It would not be ready by the Derby nor for the July 4th Bi-Centennial celebration.

The location of the Clock was planned just north of Walnut Street (later renamed Muhammad Ali Boulevard) on the River City Mall (now Fourth Street.) “The figures who will do the racing are King Louis XVI, the Belle of Louisville, Thomas Jefferson, George Rogers Clark and Daniel Boone.” Wyatt noted the project was “going smoothly.”

An update on the Clock was reported Aug. 8, 1976, with an anticipated fall completion date. Bright stated: "I hope that the overall effect the clock has on people is a happy one. I hope that once people have seen it work, they'll come away happy."

The noon race of the Louisville Clock on Fourth Street near Broadway, May 2, 2013.

“If you haven't got the time, stop by the 400 block of River City Mall in early October and check out Louisville's Derby Clock” is how legendary reporter Sheldon Shafer began an Aug. 31, 1976, update on the Clock. Shafer was a Clock aficionado and reported continuously on the Clock for forty years. And, he called it the "Derby Clock," which most locals came to refer to it by, instead of using the official name "Louisville Clock."

“Figuring Time” was the photo caption of the Clock being installed Oct. 23, 1976, on the River City Mall.

On “Bright's unfinished ‘Derby Clock’ sits the grandstand with four prominent figures from Kentucky's past: actress Mary Anderson, President Zachary Taylor, newspaper editor Henry Watterson and movie director D.W. Griffith,” as described in an Oct. 28, 1976, account with the headline: “Time has finally told: Mall Statue is of Oliver Cook, a Black Trumpeter." Reporter Dick Kaukas explained how Bright incorporated Cook into the Clock’s viewing grandstand.

“For several dozen spectators, yesterday was a good day at the track, the weather was balmy, and nobody was selling Racing Forms, programs and tip sheets. And nobody lost any money. The only disappointment was Daniel Boone and his big, brown bear. They may be in a little trouble when daily races officially begin on the track of the Derby Clock on River City Mall,” was the newspaper report of the Clock’s first trial run Nov. 18, 1976, and foreshadowed the recurring technical issues with it as one of the figurines failed to operate.

The Louisville Clock in this undated 1990 photo.

Friday, Dec. 3, 1976, was the big day when the "Inaugural Stakes" race of the Clock was won by the Belle of Louisville. A large photo on the front page of the Courier-Journal featured a smiling Wilson Wyatt, Jr., Henry Heuser, Sr. and Jefferson County Judge Todd Hollenbach, about four years after it was proposed.

During the next forty years, the Clock was famous — or infamous — for technical glitches and being relocated at least five times: to Fourth and Guthrie (due to Galleria construction); to the Fairgrounds (due to Mall conversion to street), to Bowman Field (where it was rebuilt), to Theater Square (where it briefly operated from 2012 to 2015), and then, because of Kindred Building expansion, it was finally moved to a city storage facility where it currently resides.

Steve Wiser, FAIA, is a local historian, author, and architect.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville Clock sculpture