From the Archives: June 15 in the Pioneer

Jun. 15—June 15, 2014 — Professional chainsawer Curtis Ingvoldstad will be spending his week carving a 17-foot log into an array of animals to be displayed along the shoreline near Bemidji State University. The sculpture, when complete, will feature aquatic animals near the bottom, land animals in the middle and an eagle at the top.

June 15, 1999 — Senior citizens were given a special opportunity at Lake Bemidji State Park earlier this week, with the local Whoa and Go Club providing wagon rides along the trails as a part of a state-wide Senior Days program that's meant to increase access to the state's recreational areas for senior citizens.

June 15, 1974 — This year's Miss Bemidji, an honor held by JoEllen Hanson, was among five semi-finalists in the 1974 Miss Minnesota Pageant that was held in Austin, Minn., over the weekend. Despite Miss Bemidji's strong showing, the state title ultimately went to Miss Bloomington, Pam Bernhagen.

June 15, 1924 — Bemidji's Juvenile Band is expected to give a fine program at Library Park this evening, beginning at 8 o'clock. The program will include a variety of patriotic songs and popular favorites, and the weather is expected to be conducive to the outdoor performance. It's hoped that the concert will be well attended.