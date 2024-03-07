Arby's Fans Organizing Large Protest After Chain Departs Major City

Over 500 people have RSVP'ed to an event in which diehard roast beef fans will mass descend on an Arby's in Ontario, Canada after the final remaining location in Toronto disappeared.

According to the Toronto-based lifestyle website blogTO, the city used to boast several locations, such as at the the Eaton Centre and Scarborough Town Centre shopping areas, as well as a "small handful of standalone locations." However, over the past decade or so, Arby's storefronts in Toronto have been gradually closing, until there were no "meats" to be found in the city.

The event, which is being organized by the "Arby's Army" on Facebook, will take place at a nearby location in Oshawa, Ontario (about an hour and 40-minute drive from Toronto, per Google Maps) on Saturday March 9 at 2 p.m. Though, the organizers have made sure to point out that the event is not a protest, and that the Arby's Army "always aims to be respectful, and of course, obtain the Meatssss!"

"Arby's doesn't have a Toronto location, so we are taking the Arby's Army to them," the event description reads. "The last time we invaded their Burlington location but this time it's Oshawa! Get ready for the Meatssss!"

Of the 527 people who have responded to the event, at the time of this writing, 127 have stated that they're going, while another 400 replied "interested." But one would have to imagine that even a few dozen people showing up to Arby's en masse would be enough to overwhelm unwitting employees.

And while not everyone may get the big deal about disappearing Arby's, say what you will, but experts will tell you that an Arby’s Double Roast Beef Sandwich is one of the healthiest fast food options out there. And unlike some other chains with skyrocketing prices, it won't even break the bank, either.