Arbor requiem: Reflections on an Iowa City tree that fell for progress

Last week, my favorite tree on campus was cut down in preparation for the summer construction of a new street that will directly connect the University Hospitals main entrance to Newton Road. Like many things in life, I did not fully appreciate the tree until it was gone. But in its absence, I am now fully convinced that this tree — the tallest, and undoubtedly the wisest in the area — was my favorite.

It is very likely that I first encountered the tree in 1999 on my way to the Bowen Science Building for my first day of medical school. The final time I walked by the tree was last week on my way to the University Hospitals, where I now work, before a full day of in the operating room — my relationship with tree having lasted over half my lifetime.

I have no doubt that in five years, few will remember how beautiful and peaceful the area of the medical campus where the tree used to stand could be. It’s now scorched-Earth appearance is difficult to look at — but the new street will soon be bustling with buses and students and anxious patients, collectively contributing to the sounds of progress that fuel the campus. "Maybe the tree’s oak will be lumbered, and its 2x4s will be used to build a wing of the new bed tower," I tell myself — a "Giving Tree" kind of relationship only a romantic might hope for.

Tree trunks grow from the outside in response to their environments. Just under the bark is a cell layer called the cambium, which divides rapidly under favorable conditions, and slower when conditions are less favorable. The difference in seasonal growth rates is what accounts for tree’s signature rings. On the stump of my favorite tree, I counted 97 — a few of the rings appearing to be abnormally wide and robust, for a good year; a few rings much thinner, with some appearing to document a trauma to the tree, for a bad year, perhaps. The 25 years the tree and I shared included rings of all sizes.

Humans love to assign sentience to trees. I’d like to think early in its life, this tree celebrated the discovery of penicillin with the doctors working at the newly built General Hospital in 1928; and became a life-long Hawkeye fan after Nile Kinnick’s 1939 Heisman run (perhaps even providing him a reprieve from the sun on a short-cut to practice from the Phi Kappa Psi house); and overheard discussions of nurses that were taking a break from their shifts, having just witnessed a child cured of clubfoot by Dr. Ponseti (1950), or the hospital’s first kidney transplant (1969), or first laparoscopic surgical procedure (1989), or had just come from the newly built Children’s Hospital for the first time (2017). I have no doubt this tree was also a huge Caitlin Clark fan (though could likely relate more with Kate Martin’s style of play) — and was proud of the team’s 2023 Final Four appearance (sadly just missing out on watching its run the following year).

I will miss the tree greatly — though I doubt I would have thought to say goodbye to it had I left Iowa City before it did. The oaks right in front of us — those impassively protecting us from the elements and documenting our years in rings, both thick and thin, we often take for granted.

This stump is from a tree that involuntarily made way for a new Iowa City road.

More trees will be planted, and all will eventually have a story to tell. The young ones, now receiving full sun, are surely vying to become the biggest and tallest in the area, maximizing their growth by running their roots deep and absorbing as many nutrients as they can from the rich Iowa soil, seeking invincibility. But some of the older trees that remain — perhaps those that knew my favorite tree even longer than I did — might see our pillar’s demise differently. "It appears that all good things will come to an end," they’ll say. "Now. We tend to our acorns."

Bradley A. Erickson lives in Iowa City.

